The chokehold animal prints have on the fashion cadre continues, and this year, more patterns are growing in popularity. Tiger stripes have found fans in Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, while Elsa Hosk cosigned the regal zebra’s streaks. Even Dalmatians’ spots will be getting their due soon, as seen on the Fall/Winter 2026 runways of New York Fashion Week. No one motif, however, is as consistently beloved as the leopard print. Kylie Jenner’s recent look proves just that.

Kylie’s Leopard-Print Jacket

Like any trend, animal prints have cycled in and out of fashion for decades. However, since the mob wife aesthetic — primarily characterized by leopard-print fur coats — blew up at the end of 2023, the spotted look remains a mainstay in A-listers’ wardrobes... and their enterprises.

On Thursday, Feb. 19, Jenner modeled some pieces from her ready-to-wear label, Khy. Leaning into the animal-print trend, her ‘fit included a short leopard-print faux fur coat ($278), which was paired with neutrals to make it pop even more: a ribbed white crop top ($40) and loose-fitting low-rise silk pants in black ($278).

That wasn’t the only spotted item her brand sells, of course. It also comes in a longer, ankle-length coat, bustier tops, silk pants, pajamas, underwear, and even an eye mask — further evidence that the trend is here to stay. If you intend to twin with Jenner, her statement outerwear and the rest of the ‘fit are currently available to shop.

From One Statement Jacket To Another

That same night, the Sprinter founder attended a party for the Better Half podcast, hosted by her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel, and ditched her “mob wife” persona for an edgier take on cowboycore.

She wore a fitted black leather jacket and unzipped it for a décolletage-forward moment. It featured a fringe trim on the hem and sleeves, giving it a Western flair. Keeping her look monochromatic, she wore flared high-waist leather pants.

Instagram/kyliejenner

Two different aesthetics, both slays.