While everyone is still processing the interview heard ‘round the world, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are carrying on as proud parents who are expecting their second child, a girl, as was revealed in their bombshell of an interview with Oprah Winfrey Sunday night. And their friend Misan Harriman, who’s a photographer and activist, just shared yet another image from the couple’s recent photo call. And Meghan Markle’s maternity shoot dress tells quite the story.

In the black and white image, Meghan and Harry are standing in front of a grandiose tree while Meghan cradles their son Archie. In true effortless duchess style, she’s wearing a sold out La Ligne maxi-length, off-the-shoulder floral print dress with a slightly tiered skirt. The photo was taken remotely via iPad, which was also the case with the first photo Harriman shared on Valentine’s Day, where the couple is seen looking lovingly at each other while sitting beneath that same tree.

Nature has been a recurring theme in some of Meghan’s most recent looks. A few weeks ago while making a virtual appearance at a Spotify event, she wore a sleeveless lemon print dress from Oscar de la Renta’s Resort 2021 presentation, which featured playful leaf embroidery and detailing throughout. She completed the look with understated gold jewelry and combined it with Princess Diana’s gold Cartier Tank Française watch.

And for her earth-scorching interview with Winfrey, Meghan opted for a belted Giorgio Armani gown that features a deep V neckline and white lotus flowers placed along the right shoulder and chest. The lotus flower signifies resurrection, revival, and a will to persevere, according to Town & Country.

Considering the significant role nature is playing in Meghan’s post-royal life — she has a chicken coop! — it’s no wonder that she’s channeling some of that grounding, renewing energy in her sartorial choices as of late.