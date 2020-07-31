Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might be long gone from their days in London as working members of the British Royal Family, but there is still speculation about the monarchy's style rules and whether the former Duchess adhered to them. It’s no secret that Markle pushed boundaries on occasion when it came to her wardrobe, whether it was wearing pants to after-hours events, opting for off-the-shoulder dresses, or choosing a cross-body bag instead of a clutch.

According to People Magazine, in their new book, “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family,” reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim that Markle had a very simple necklace that she used to wear on the regular, until she was strongly advised not to.

The necklace in question is a gold chain with two small letters on it: M for Meghan and H for Harry. The necklace was designed by jeweler Maya Brenner and can be shopped on her website.

According to Scobie and Durand, when Markle was spotted wearing the necklace back in 2016, it resulted in criticism from the palace, who urged her not to wear the jewelry. People claims, “She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images—and new headlines.”

Now that Markle and Prince Harry are living in LA, across the pond from aides who may have advised their wardrobe choices, you might just see her sporting that Maya Brenner necklace again soon.