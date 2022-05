Celebrities are never quite sure how to interpret the Met Gala theme, and this year’s dress code of “gilded glamour” was no different. Quite a few celebs opted for opulence in the form of wedding gowns, including Kylie Jenner in Off-White, Sydney Sweeney in Tory Burch, and Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent. Here are all the best bridal-inspired outfits.