Michael Urie had a winning night at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards. The Shrinking star took home the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in the Apple TV+ show and gave a hilarious speech alongside Supporting Actress winner Hannah Einbinder, even poking fun at his “up-and-coming” co-star Harrison Ford.

But Urie, who gave Bustle an exclusive look at his getting-ready process for the show, was able to make the big night even more special. The actor brought his sister Laura as his date for the first time, and they turned the occasion into a hotel slumber party. He even got to sleep in before the show, “which means I fell asleep watching Golden Girls and woke up to a Hallmark movie.”

Urie and his sister got glammed up with a preshow playlist of Quincy Jones (for him) and Indigo Girls (for her) and enjoyed room service for lunch (he got a Cobb salad with shrimp). She was also the perfect remedy for pre-show jitters. “I like to arrive at the last possible moment to avoid nervous small talk before an event begins,” he says.

When it came to fashion, Urie worked with stylist Mikey Fusco to find the perfect balance between comfort and formalwear. “We wanted to make a statement but also take it seriously. It was my first time at the CCAs!” he says. “The look was so snazzy and snug. I didn’t have to think about anything I was wearing all night — I knew it looked great, and nothing hurt!”

He usually races to take off his shoes and get comfy but he celebrated his win in style this time. “Mikey had me in the most comfortable shoes, so I stayed fully dressed while my sister and I FaceTimed our parents and then went to the roof of our hotel for a delicious dinner and recapped our crazy amazing night!” Of course, he was in bed watching Golden Girls by 10 p.m.

The CCA win is the latest milestone for the busy actor, who just announced his new Ugly Betty rewatch podcast, Still Ugly, with former co-star Becki Newton. Below, Urie shares all of the details about his CCAs look and how he got ready for the ceremony.

“Getting ready for the Critics Choice Awards began with hair and makeup with the incomparable Peter de Oliveira.”

“We’ve been working together for over 15 years!”

“My stylist Michael Fusco put me in this amazing Georges Hobeika tux with Tods shoes, a Charlie Lapson cuff, Movado vintage watch, and Adiba ring. I asked for it to be cozy, fashion-y but still serious-actor-y, and he nailed it.”

“I was so glad I could bring my sister with me as my date; she and my parents have been my longest supporters and have been championing my career since my Juilliard audition at 18.”

“I’ve always loved playing with fashion and expressing myself through what I wear. It stems all the way back to my time on Ugly Betty. All of a sudden we were in these glamorous rooms and walking red carpets... it was a dream come true.”

“A sugar-free energy drink for the road... (sponsor me!).”

“...and I’m off! I’m so honored that the Critics Choice Association acknowledged my performance as Brian on AppleTV+’s Shrinking. Forever grateful to the writers and creators for giving me the role of a lifetime.”