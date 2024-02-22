Milan Fashion Week is finally here — and so is its lineup of illustrious heritage designers like Prada, Roberto Cavalli, and more. While there were several exciting trends for the upcoming Fall/Winter 2024 season and beyond, the biggest thus far is the nipple.

Much like its predecessors — namely, New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week — Milan is proving to be an equally nipply leg of fashion month. Naturally, the Italian labels interpreted the daring trend in their shared style ethos. Looks were effortlessly decadent, with an affinity for the unexpected.

At Prada, for example, sheer dresses were accented with embroidered furry florals. Meanwhile, Emporio Armani took elegant, evening-appropriate outerwear (read: a sparkly beaded jacket) and brought it squarely into daring, see-through territory.

A crop of patterns and prints also made the risqué trend feel fresh and replete with styling possibilities. Both Roberto Cavalli and Antonio Marras presented nipples beneath abstract prints. Despite no-nonsense styling techniques — a sheer top with pants and an LBD with exposed undies, respectively — the resulting looks were mesmerizing, to say the least.

Ahead, Milan Fashion Week’s best free the nipple moments so far.

Prada

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prada’s equestrian-inspired runway included this chic number: a diaphanous white dress with fuzzy embroidery paired with riding boots, a towering hat, and Prada’s Cleo bag.

Roberto Cavalli

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Unconventional prints, a key piece of Roberto Cavalli’s style DNA, were front and center on the label’s Fall 2024 runway. Only this season, they were paired with utterly translucent tops.

Antonio Marras

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

How does one make an LBD instantly more interesting? By adding a captivating print and sheer fabric, of course. Case in point: at Antonio Marras, foliage-inspired prints bloomed on a flowy chiffon gown. The print was outlined in metallic silver for extra oomph.

Emporio Armani

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emporio Armani just reinvented your grandma’s favorite beaded jacket — and it’s so chic. This nip-highlighting look was embellished with iridescent beads, which naturally, were affixed to the most diaphanous of fabrics.

Twinset

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Twinset leaned into sheer dressing, but with a Victorian-era twist. Think: puffed-up sleeves, bib detailing, and opulent eyelet lace.