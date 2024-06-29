Miley Cyrus Just Revived 2015's Cheugiest Fashion Trend

Miley Cyrus has long been a fashion trendsetter, whether it was her sequined Hannah Montana outfits, her Bangerz-era looks, or her recent sartorial moments on the red carpet. But now, the singer is bringing back an iconic throwback trend.

Lounging in a bed of flowers in front of the Hollywood sign, the “Flowers” singer introduced a new scent to the Gucci Flora fragrance line in a campaign released Friday, the Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid Eau De Parfum. Wearing a gray knit top and pair of red leather shorts, Cyrus’ look was topped off by an instantly recognizable accessory — a matching red leather Gucci logo belt with that iconic gold “GG,” which had its it girl moment in 2015.

The Gucci Logo Belt

In case you erased it from your memory, the Gucci Marmont belt, first made famous by Alessandro Michele's first collection for the fashion house in 2015, quickly became the hottest luxury accessory as it appeared on celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Blake Lively, Dakota Johnson and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. It quickly became a staple in many closets, but as the idea of “quiet luxury” began to rise, the GG belt got hit with the “cheugy” label. But now, it seems the streets want those cheugy pieces back, and Cyrus proved there’s still ways to make everything old new again.

BG001/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The Gucci Marmont 2015 Re-Edition belt currently retails on the site for $540.

Miley’s Gucci Looks

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, this isn’t the singer’s first time bringing out a Gucci belt for her looks. Cyrus, who is the face of Gucci’s Flora scent, wore a more toned-down version of the brand’s logo belt during her appearance on David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction last month, paired with a gray blazer and matching mini skirt.

Cyrus told Vogue that she did a lot more for the look than the effortless photos might suggest. “When I told my godmother, Dolly [Parton], that I hiked to the Hollywood sign in heels, she said, ‘Honey, I do everything in heels!’” she said.