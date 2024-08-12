Miley Cyrus is an icon, is the moment, and is now officially a Disney Legend. The Hannah Montana star made history at the D23 Expo on Sunday, Aug. 11, as the youngest person to receive the Disney honor, joining the ranks of Hall of Famers Julie Andrews, Elton John, and Oprah, among other greats.

As expected, the “Flowers” songstress went down memory lane and made a sweet tribute to her fictional pop star alter ego in her speech. Her homage, however, ended there. Because while Hannah had one of the most impressive wardrobes in TV history, Cyrus’ outfit was a far cry from the Disney character’s PG-13 ensembles. In fact, the singer’s look was decidedly NSFW — or in this case, NSFD (not safe for Disney).

Miley’s Corp Sleaze Look

Like many, Cyrus’ style has transformed radically throughout the decades, from her chaotic Y2K sensibilities to her risqué fashion vanguard phase. In recent months, she entered her latest sartorial era: corporate sleaze, aka boardroom-friendly with a daring twist. In Disney-speak, it’s the best of both worlds.

Her usual base ’fit typically features an office-appropriate item with a quiet luxury take. Think: luxe suits, silky button-ups, and pricey pumps. Ever the style rebel, she also always adds (or removes) an element. She’ll swap pants for satin undies, show off her bra, or in her most recent case, ditch underpinnings altogether.

Courtesy of Walt Disney Company

On last night’s red carpet, the “Party in the USA” hitmaker rolled up to the event in a black pantsuit. Her blazer of choice harkened to ’80s-era power suits with exaggerated, padded shoulders. She paired it with flared trousers and pointed-toe pumps. It’s a look any boss lady would wear.

So far, so classic, right? Wrong. She made her look completely NSFW by going braless, lending her suit a deep, plunging neckline. She even wrapped arm cuffs around one sleeve to edge up her ensemble.

Courtesy of Walt Disney Company

Her Hannah Montana Homage

While she didn’t seem to dress up thinking about her former character, Hannah was definitely in her mind the entire night. She even dedicated her award to the on-screen icon. “I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana,” Cyrus said, adding, “This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, ‘This is the life.’”

Courtesy of Walt Disney Company

And this is the wardrobe.