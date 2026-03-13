After years of the Y2K renaissance and the more recent revival of 2010s trends, it looks like the ‘90s are once again vying for fashion’s most stylish era. Apart from the decade’s minimalist, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy aesthetic making its way back into the fold, Millie Bobby Brown showcased another throwback style with one of her latest looks.

On Thursday, March 12, the Stranger Things alum wore a dainty floral set in a new campaign shoot for her ready-to-wear label, Florence by Mills. And the ensemble was pure ‘90s nostalgia.

Millie’s 3-Piece Co-Ords

To promote the brand’s new “Ditsy Pointelle” intimates, Brown posed on a couch beside a massive bowl of popcorn, wearing a ribbed pointelle lavender bralette covered in teeny pink roses. (If you’ve ever seen floral wallpaper in the ‘90s, then these will probably hit you right in the feels.) The top featured a scoop neck, a scallop trim, and a teeny bow detail, for a saccharine, coquettecore flair.

The set, which retails for $30, comes with matching high-waist boxers, which bear the same trim, bow, and print.

To complete the ‘fit, she wore a cardigan — another very ‘90s piece — in the same print. Both the set and cardigan are available to shop for $30 and $35, respectively.

If you’re looking for more variety, it also comes in white with blue florals.

She Loves Wearing Boxers As Loungewear

Brown is a fan of this particular look, sporting undies as comfies regularly on the Florence by Mills site and her Instagram. She’s worn the same pair of white ones several times — once pairing them with a loose purple sweater, sheer white tights, and earmuffs, and again more simply, with a matching long-sleeved crop top.

She’s also worn one in a vivid red hue when she cosplayed as Santa Claus as part of her brand’s Christmas campaign. After pairing it with a cropped tee in the same shade, she accessorized her boxers with a thick buckled black belt, fur-trimmed gloves, boots, and a hat.

All slays.