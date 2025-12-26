When Millie Bobby Brown isn’t saving the city of Hawkins from Vecna and his monstrous minions on Stranger Things, she’s building her IRL beauty-slash-fashion empire, Florence by Mills. Since part of her job description as founder apparently involves starring in the label’s campaigns, Brown traded in her recent naughty Santacore look for her new “Snow Bunny” collection, which dropped earlier this week.

Millie’s No-Pants Look

In the photos, in which she laid atop a fuzzy white blanket, Brown wore a cozy eyelash knit crewneck from the new drop, which comes in three different colorways. Her choice was in the shade “Millie Lavender,” named after her favorite color. So far, so sweet.

Her bottoms, or lack thereof, were a different story. Instead of wearing pants, she went the Kendall Jenner-approved pantless look in underwear — particularly seamless ribbed tighty-whities.

The Enola Holmes actor completed her risqué number by adding earmuffs, white pointed-toe pumps, and the sheerest snowy tights à la Blair Waldorf. If you’ll recall, the Gossip Girl icon was a fan of colored tights and also wore a wintry white pair in one of the holiday episodes, so it makes sense that Brown would channel the same seasonal look.

Both pieces are currently available to shop online for $60 and $13, respectively.

She Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Wearing Them

This year, Brown has successfully tapped into a slew of “naked dressing” hits, including sheer gowns on red carpets, undies-baring catsuits, and daring monokinis. However, the one trend she just can’t get enough of is the humble pair of tighty-whities.

Though the ivory underpinnings have been longtime closet staples, it wasn’t until 2022, when Kylie Jenner stepped out in a pair sans pants during Paris Fashion Week that they became worthy of flaunting. Since then, stars like Julia Fox, Elsa Hosk, and Dua Lipa have followed suit, elevating the wardrobe basic to fashion girl-must have.

Brown is also particularly enthralled by look and clearly has a favorite pair. In October, for example, the Stranger Things star wore the same exact pair in a selfie, which she paired with a white long-sleeved sweater.

A month later, when she cosplayed as Santa in a Florence by Mills holiday campaign, she rocked a version in a fiery red hue. This time, she paired it with a cropped baby tee, big black buckled belt, gloves, fur-trimmed boots, and a hat to really channel Saint Nick’s signature ’fit.

BRB, adding to cart.