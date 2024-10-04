Millie Bobby Brown wore a bustier dress to her wedding.

After tying the knot in May, Millie Bobby Brown finally gave fans a glimpse into her dreamy wedding with a commemorative Instagram post on Oct. 2. Per the photos, the Stranger Things actor exchanged vows with husband Jake Bongiovi at a gorgeous Italian villa while donning an equally stunning gown from Galia Lahav.

But that’s not the only white dress she wore — between her lacy ceremony dress, a mini off-the-shoulder number, and an elegant bustier ensemble, the 20-year-old had four (yes, four) outfit changes throughout the course of the weekend.

Millie’s Bustier Dress

Your wedding is supposed to be one of the most important days of your life, so of course you need the perfect dress. In Millie Bobby Brown’s case, she found four. Can you blame her?

After saying “I do” in the custom Galia Lahav number, the Enola Holmes actor changed into another show-stopping bridal gown ahead of the reception. The romantic dress featured a lacy mock neck collar and capped sleeves, a satin corset complete with a bow detail across the chest, and a voluminous tiered skirt that allowed her Manolo Blahnik heels to peep through ever so slightly.

Banana Republic

As for the groom, Bongiovi sported the Barathea Italian Tuxedo from Banana Republic — a fitting garment for such an occasion — along with the Sauvo Silk Bow Tie and Mesi Leather Cap-Toe Oxfords from the brand.

A Weekend Full Of Wedding Looks

Brown kept the bridal looks coming throughout the night with yet another lacy floor-length gown from Oscar De La Renta, which she wore during the cake-cutting portion of the reception. According to Brown’s Oct. 2 photo carousel, the dress appeared to feature a semi-sheer skirt, a halter neckline, and a backless silhouette.

For the final ‘fit of the night, Brown sported a satin off-the-shoulder mini dress from Vivienne Westwood that boasted a drop-waist corset. She paired the gown with what appeared to be her husband’s bow tie, and proudly posed for the camera while blowing a large bubblegum bubble.

“Forever and always, your wife,” the newlywed captioned the Instagram post.

Much of the details of the wedding are still under wraps, though according to a separate carousel posted by the groom, the ceremony was officiated by Brown’s Stranger Things co-star, Matthew Modine.