There are thousands — if not millions — of photographs of stars showing out on the red carpet. Typically, that means ball gowns, diamonds, and thousand dollar bags — rarely, does it include jeans.

Millie Bobby Brown, however, elevated the everyday staple for her most recent public appearance. While promoting her new Netflix film, Damsel, Brown walked the red carpet wearing slouchy jeans. And thanks to a few smart styling choices, her look felt undeniably chic.

Millie’s Edgy Corset & Cool Blues

On Feb. 29, Brown attended a Damsel photo call in New York City and went for a more casual aesthetic. Because nothing says ‘casual’ like denim, the actor chose a pair of high-waist, light-wash jeans with a loose-fit cut.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To elevate her blues to red carpet level, she paired the wardrobe staple with something much more fashion-forward. Brown chose a printed corset from Kelsey Randall x Swayed Stature.

The brocade piece featured a cropped hem that dipped lower in the center, giving the illusion of waist cut-outs. It also had a thick, rolled neckline that gave the item a bit of extra oomph.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Accessories Were Spot-On

Brown’s corset wasn’t the only statement item in her look. Allow me to direct you to her choker, where strands of pearls framed a massive brooch-inspired centerpiece.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brown’s beauty look, meanwhile, was a bit more playful — as one would expect from the founder of a fun beauty brand, like florence by mills. Playing up the pink tones in her top, she swiped a shimmery bubblegum shadow on her lids and chose pink glittery gloss to match.