Suki Waterhouse, Issa Rae, & More Of The 2024 Emmys' Best-Dressed Stars
It’s off to a stylish start.
The Primetime Emmy Awards — AKA biggest night in TV — is finally here and celebs are displaying their star power on the red carpet. Historically, the Emmy Awards have been a sartorial beacon of high-glamour looks and the 2024 leg, held on Monday, Jan. 15 in LA, was no different.
The 75th show just started and already the red carpet has been painted with a rainbow of bold hues. Pinks, reds, and vivid greens are some of the biggest colors of the night so far.
Nominee Quinta Brunson, for example, wore a vibrant magenta number with a dainty bow, subtly leaning into coquettecore. Meanwhile, Camila Morrone of Daisy Jones and the Six chose a red-hot number that evoked Old Hollywood glam.
Even when stars rocked neutral ensembles, they added interest with playful textures and silhouettes. Case in point: Ayo Edebiri, who wore a sculptural strapless number — in leather, no less. Meanwhile, Issa Rae wore a decadent cream kaftan covered entirely in feathers.
Ahead, the best dressed celebrities so far.
Issa Rae
Issa Rae was an absolute showstopper in an etherial kaftan. The beige gown was bedazzled and befeathered for added theatrics.
Suki Waterhouse
After announcing her pregnancy with boyfriend Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse made her bump debut on the Emmys red carpet.
Natasha Lyonne
The infamous cone bra lives to see another day, thanks to Natasha Lyonne’s glimmering metallic gown.
Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri is fashion’s latest darling, thanks to her awards show circuit looks. Her Emmys ensemble — a structured leather masterpiece — may be her best yet.
Selena Gomez
No matter the event, you can always count on Selena Gomez to fill the evening’s sequin quota. This award show was no different.
Ellen Pompeo
Professional-meets-coquette, Ellen Pompeo donned a bowed number that flaunted her bra.
Jessica Chastain
Making neons look sophisticated is a tough feat. Jessica Chastain, however, makes it look easy.
Jenna Ortega
Continuing to forge her own style path, separate from that of her Wednesday persona, Jenna Ortega wore an etherial gown with a caged skirt.
Sarah Snook
A “quiet luxury” icon on screen, Sarah Snook looked just as posh in her billowing crimson confection.
Quinta Brunson
Certified fashion girl Quinta Brunson continued her stylish streak at the 2024 Emmys in a crushed magenta number. Noteworthy: the dainty bow detail at her waist.
Aubrey Plaza
This satin Loewe creation went viral after its runway debut at Paris Fashion Week. I’m happy to report it looks just as stunning on White Lotus’s Aubrey Plaza.
Meghann Fahy
Another White Lotus alum, Meghann Fahy was the picture of romance in a fitted gown trimmed with blood red roses.
Claire Danes
Claire Danes looked every bit the nominee in a baby pink gown with bejeweled accents on the straps.
Padma Lakshmi
Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi looked utterly vibrant in a pea green number.
Camila Morrone
Camila Morrone channeled Old Hollywood glam in a bright red dress with a massive train.
