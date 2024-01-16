The Primetime Emmy Awards — AKA biggest night in TV — is finally here and celebs are displaying their star power on the red carpet. Historically, the Emmy Awards have been a sartorial beacon of high-glamour looks and the 2024 leg, held on Monday, Jan. 15 in LA, was no different.

The 75th show just started and already the red carpet has been painted with a rainbow of bold hues. Pinks, reds, and vivid greens are some of the biggest colors of the night so far.

Nominee Quinta Brunson, for example, wore a vibrant magenta number with a dainty bow, subtly leaning into coquettecore. Meanwhile, Camila Morrone of Daisy Jones and the Six chose a red-hot number that evoked Old Hollywood glam.

Even when stars rocked neutral ensembles, they added interest with playful textures and silhouettes. Case in point: Ayo Edebiri, who wore a sculptural strapless number — in leather, no less. Meanwhile, Issa Rae wore a decadent cream kaftan covered entirely in feathers.

Ahead, the best dressed celebrities so far.

Issa Rae

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Issa Rae was an absolute showstopper in an etherial kaftan. The beige gown was bedazzled and befeathered for added theatrics.

Suki Waterhouse

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After announcing her pregnancy with boyfriend Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse made her bump debut on the Emmys red carpet.

Natasha Lyonne

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The infamous cone bra lives to see another day, thanks to Natasha Lyonne’s glimmering metallic gown.

Ayo Edebiri

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri is fashion’s latest darling, thanks to her awards show circuit looks. Her Emmys ensemble — a structured leather masterpiece — may be her best yet.

Selena Gomez

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No matter the event, you can always count on Selena Gomez to fill the evening’s sequin quota. This award show was no different.

Ellen Pompeo

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Professional-meets-coquette, Ellen Pompeo donned a bowed number that flaunted her bra.

Jessica Chastain

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Making neons look sophisticated is a tough feat. Jessica Chastain, however, makes it look easy.

Jenna Ortega

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Continuing to forge her own style path, separate from that of her Wednesday persona, Jenna Ortega wore an etherial gown with a caged skirt.

Sarah Snook

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A “quiet luxury” icon on screen, Sarah Snook looked just as posh in her billowing crimson confection.

Quinta Brunson

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Certified fashion girl Quinta Brunson continued her stylish streak at the 2024 Emmys in a crushed magenta number. Noteworthy: the dainty bow detail at her waist.

Aubrey Plaza

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

This satin Loewe creation went viral after its runway debut at Paris Fashion Week. I’m happy to report it looks just as stunning on White Lotus’s Aubrey Plaza.

Meghann Fahy

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another White Lotus alum, Meghann Fahy was the picture of romance in a fitted gown trimmed with blood red roses.

Claire Danes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Claire Danes looked every bit the nominee in a baby pink gown with bejeweled accents on the straps.

Padma Lakshmi

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi looked utterly vibrant in a pea green number.

Camila Morrone

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Camila Morrone channeled Old Hollywood glam in a bright red dress with a massive train.

Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t. Bustle Daily Up Next Submit By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy Subscribe to our newsletter > More like this