It’s a new era for Dua Lipa. In recent weeks she debuted a new ’do, released her new single “Houdini,” and has been wearing a whole slew of fiery ensembles.

On Friday, the “Levitating” singer wore another headline-making ’fit in what’s come to be her signature color: Cherry Coke. Fashion-forward as ever, she also sported the it bag that’s got the fashion industry buzzing.

Dua’s Yassified Basics

While in London, Lipa wore a yassified version of a classic tank-and-pants ensemble. Her white tank top — a basic wardrobe staple — was lined with sparkling rhinestones. Forgoing the typical jeans that are often paired with a ribbed tank, the Barbie star donned statement-making patent leather pants. A glossy texture and deep burgundy hue upped the eye-catching ante.

Since she debuted her “Cherry Coke” hair color last month, the pop star has been leaning hard into a crimson-focused color palette, often matching key sartorial items to her new ’do. (Even in her new “Houdini” music video, all of Lipa’s backup dancers have the same streaks of cherry red.)

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

To balance out these dramatic pieces, she topped off her attire with a greige top coat that gave distinct “quiet luxury” vibes. She further merchandised her getup with white pointed pumps, a stack of silver earrings, and metallic silver bag tucked under her arm like a clutch.

Wait, Her Bag Costs How Much?!

Retailing at a whopping $3,890, Gucci’s Horsebit Chain Bag comes with a puffy outer and a whole lot of glistening silver hardware. If the quilted leather bag looks familiar, that’s because it was trending hard during Milan Fashion Week in September, gracing the arms of celebs and editors alike.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The bag, which Gucci launched as part of its Fall 2023 collection, is a reinterpretation of a classic style from the early aughts.

A Y2K Favorite: “Gucci’s Horsebit Chain bag was first introduced in 2003 under Tom Ford, so it makes sense that the brand would bring it back during the Y2K renaissance. The iconic bag has been updated in padded leather and bright new colors and textures, making it a fan favorite among the fashion crowd.” — Stephanie Sanchez, Bustle Digital Group’s Senior Fashion Market Editor

With Lipa’s stamp of approval, the Horsebit Chain is one to watch.

Glitter In The Sky, Glitter On Her Eyes

Though she’s recently been accessorizing to match her scarlet hair, on Friday, Lipa went a different route with her color-matching. She rocked a silver makeup look to match her handbag.

She painted silver shadow on her lids and rocked an equally shimmery chrome manicure, BeautyTok’s current obsession.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Well done, Dua.