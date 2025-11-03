Millie Bobby Brown might be one of Gen Z’s best and brightest stars, but when it comes to dressing, she loves a millennial-coded look. Cheugy pieces — like bodycon dresses and furry boots — are some of her go-to closet staples.

In an ad for her Florence by Mills eyewear collection, which is now available online at America’s Best, the Stranger Things actress sported a pair of her new specs and a Y2K-inspired crop top and scarf.

Millie’s Cozy Crop Top

Lenses can make or break a ‘fit — something Brown knows all too well. “I’ve been wearing glasses since I was, gosh, 10 or 11,” Brown said in an Instagram Reel, posted Nov. 1. “For me, glasses are a necessity, so to be able to bring that into Florence and to be able to have my customer be able to enjoy their necessity — but also with style and chicness — was kind of an awesome moment for us to pull from.”

In the video, Brown wore a pair of oversized square frames in a sheer lilac color. She coupled the glasses with a cozy ‘fit: light-wash jeans, a cropped wrap top with a plunging neckline, and a millennial-coded skinny scarf.

She’s mastered the cheugy chic aesthetic.

Millie’s Retro Shades

Brown embraces her millennial style throughout her Florence by Mills eyewear collection — including her sunglasses. In August, Brown shared another purple-hued pair of glasses on Instagram. These rectangular sunnies featured plum-tinted lenses and black frames.

She sported more Florence by Mills shades in an Oct. 28 ad for Crocs. In the carousel post, Brown sported a pair of angular cat-eye frames from her collection. In another shot, the actress chose a 70s-style option, featuring rounded lenses and metal frames.

Both looks reflected her nostalgia-inspired sense of style. “I hate to say it, but I’m a bit biased when it comes to designing. I usually like to design things that kind of catch my eye, that seem more out of the box, that kind of suit me,” she said, while chatting about her eyewear collection in an Aug. 28 Reel.

When it comes to channeling millennial fashion, Brown’s got perfect vision.