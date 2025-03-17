Since Millie Bobby Brown married Jake Bongiovi in a secret ceremony last May, the Stranger Things star has been leaning into her new role as “wife,” especially sartorially. Mere weeks after she got hitched, she was spotted wearing wife-coded merch: She once wore denim shorts with the word “WIFEY” across the booty, which she accessorized with a cap that read, “WIFE OF THE PARTY.” Even when her looks weren’t quite as tongue-in-cheek, she practically lived in bridal whites throughout her honeymoon, turning the ivory hue into her signature.

More recently, she found a different spouse-inspired aesthetic to embrace: the ubiquitous, TikTok-approved mob wife aesthetic. Amid the press tour for her new movie The Electric State, Brown has been showing off her fashion prowess in a slew of back-to-back looks. Last week alone, she wore five different outfits in one day. Her chicest numbers from the circuit, however, all featured the one tenet of the mob wife look: fur.

Millie’s Lacy LBD

Last week, on Tuesday, March 11, the Damsel actor was spotted with Bongiovi on a date night in New York. Dressing for the occasion, she wore a lacy floral little black dress. The piece, which was utterly sheer, exposed her matching black undies, a look beloved by nearly all A-listers.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Unlike typical lingerie-baring dresses, however, hers featured an exaggerated fur collar that gave it a glam, mob wife-esque update. Even her sleeves featured a fuzzy trim. She paired the look with pointed-toe pumps. Bongiovi, meanwhile, matched his jacket to her LBD and paired it with loose jeans and Loewe suede boots.

More Furry Numbers, This Way

Instead of method dressing and leaning into the themes of her sci-fi film, Brown continued her furry streak to promote it. That same day, for example, the Florence by Mills founder channeled major Cruella de Vil vibes in a Dalmatian-print miniskirt set. She paired the look with sheer tights, Mary Janes, and a decadent black fur coat.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Later, to appear on The Drew Barrymore Show, she traded the spots for immaculate bridal whites. She wore an ivory skirt suit in the same teeny ’90s-era sensibility (similar to Fran Fine’s outfits in The Nanny). Instead of topping it with a fuzzy jacket, she kept the feathery details on her lapel and sleeves.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

She may have just turned 21, but she’s already a full-fledged fashion darling.