Millie Bobby Brown has officially been a Mrs. for over a month now. That fact, however, hasn’t stopped her from feeling like a blushing bride on her honeymoon — or at least looking like one.

Last week, the Stranger Things star and her new(ish) husband Jake Bongiovi flew to Porto Cervo in Sardinia, Italy to celebrate their recent nuptials. While Brown is known to rock prints and colors on vacation, her honeymoon wardrobe deviated from her usual maximalist sensibilities. Reliving her days as a blushing bride, she kept her wardrobe utterly pristine.

From swimsuits to coastal-inspired frocks, all the looks she packed on her European were bridal-inspired ivories. Her recent mini, however, was arguably her most stylish.

Millie’s Bridal-Inspired Mini

The couple started dating in 2021 and announced their engagement in April 2023. The low-key couple’s nuptials were equally hush-hush, held in a secret ceremony last May. About a month later, the pair flew to Europe for their honeymoon, where they enjoyed days of lounging poolside, frolicking in the city, and spending time with Bongiovi’s family. (Yes, his musician dad, Jon Bon Jovi, was there.)

It was the little white dress that Brown spent her last day in that caught my eye. A quintessential summer staple, the LWD’s modern iterations have been utterly dainty. Think: lacy fit-and-flares or cottagecore-inspired doily dresses.

Ever the fashion girl, Brown got the saccharine LWD memo and donned a halter number covered in dainty eyelets. The neckline featured a saccharine ruffle trim and a massive rosette in the center of her décolletage. It also had a peek-a-boo detail: a small keyhole cut-out. The cinched waist then billowed into a fit-and-flare silhouette with subtle ruffles. It was both chic and fittingly bridal.

COBRA TEAM - CIAOPIX / BACKGRID

Brown completed her look with one accessory: a woven beach bag, AKA the bag of summer.

Bongiovi, meanwhile, wore a light gray shirt, cream drawstring pants, and Swiftian accessories. The model carried two separate Taylor Swift tote bags. (The choice of merch tracks. After all, Brown announced her engagement with Swift’s lyrics.)

Her “Wifey” Shorts

When she’s not harkening to her recent turn as a bride, Brown embraces her new role as a wife. Early last month, the couple went to the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, and Brown couldn’t help but (sartorially) flaunt her marital bliss.

Instagram/@Millie Bobby Brown

She wore denim shorts and a friendship bracelet that spelled out “WIFEY,” and a cap that said “WIFE OF THE PARTY.”

Instagram/@Millie Bobby Brown

Apparently, marital bliss makes for a chic wardrobe.