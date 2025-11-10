Millie Bobby Brown's Plunging Dress Is Her Most Naked Look Yet

No, this isn’t the Upside Down. The kids of Hawkins, Indiana, really are all grown up in the fifth and final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, which comes out Nov. 26, 2025. In the upcoming season, the “kids” (particularly, Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven) come head-to-head with Vecna once and for all. While on-screen, Eleven was focused on honing her telekinetic abilities, but off-screen, Brown has been fine-tuning her style.

Until recently, the actor had an affinity for more casual ensembles (see: the time she rocked jeans on a red carpet). But since starting her Stranger Things press tour last week, Brown proved she’s newly emboldened when it comes to dressing up, trying out a bevy of designers, and ultra-spicy creations.

Millie’s Coquettish Dress

On Saturday, Nov. 8, Brown attended a Netflix-hosted Stranger Things event in Los Angeles, rocking the Hollywood-beloved “naked dress.” Her Ryan Young-styled look included a black body-hugging dress with a plunging neckline so deep, it dipped right down her ribs. Apart from flaunting décolletage, the teeny panels on her Bronx and Banco gown also flaunted a hint of side boob. Brown expertly balanced out the risqué details with a saccharine one: a coquettish bow. (She’s famously a fan of the ribboned look, so this choice tracks.)

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even without the bow, the dress was utterly attention-grabbing. Crafted from a sheer skin-matching mesh fabric, it was adorned with dazzling sequins in a diamond-shaped pattern. The Enola Holmes star completed the look with sparkly hoop earrings, which popped against her maroon hair’s half-up styling.

Method Dressing Done Right

Fans of the show will recall that parts of the Upside Down, aka the alternate dimension to which Vecna sends his victims, have a terrifying web-like appearance thanks to the branch-like tendrils that shoot out from his own body and weave into the backdrop. Brown’s net-like dress subtly channeled the Netflix villain’s eerie, webby lair. It’s method dressing for the fans.

Jerod Harris/WireImage/Getty Images

A Second Webby (& Spicy) Look

It’s not the first time Brown expertly melded her newfound affinity for spicy looks and narrative-inspired fashion. Two days prior, she attended the show’s LA premiere and wore a similarly gauzy vibe in an off-the-shoulder lace dress with a feather-and-ruffle trim.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This press tour is off to a chic start.