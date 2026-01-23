Millie Bobby Brown is gearing up for the most romantic day of the year, and one of her outfits of choice for the occasion is totally unexpected: loungewear. On Thursday, Jan. 22, the Stranger Things star fronted a new Valentine’s Day campaign for her ready-to-wear label, Florence by Mills, and her ‘fit was the perfect cocktail of comfortable and sweet.

Millie’s Cherry-Print Co-Ords

Historically, people have associated V-Day dressing with the slinkiest, laciest, sheerest lingerie, teeny minis, and bodycon dresses. That’s further fueled by A-listers like Rihanna and Hailey Bieber starring in risqué intimates campaigns for Savage X Fenty and Victoria’s Secret, respectively.

Brown, however, is here to remind style savants that Valentine’s Day ‘fits don’t need to be uncomfortable or overtly daring. They can be fun, cute, and even cozy. In one layout from The Love Capsule collection, the Enola Holmes actor wore a sleep set that included a cropped cami with spaghetti straps, a subtle lace trim, and a dainty velvet bow. Crafted with a white base, it featured a repeating print of two cherries knotted together.

To complete the matching midriff-baring set, she wore teeny mid-rise shorts with a garter waistband awash in the same fruity pattern. While the set isn’t available in the new cherry print yet, it is up for grabs in several other designs, including hearts, candy canes, florals, and more. Even better, it’s currently on sale for $20 (down from $40).

Brown accessorized the set with dainty jewelry, including a ring and a pendant necklace.

Her most striking accessories were her massive angel wings and bow and arrow. Yes, she was playing Cupid, but instead of finding fans a match, she’s clearly helping them find a ‘fit.

Cherries All Around

While the rest of the collection includes apparel in vivid red or designs with tiny hearts all over, many of them feature saccharine cherries. In a separate shot, Brown wore a pink cropped baby tee ($30) — replete with Y2K-era cap sleeves — with the double cherry bow. She paired it with foldover yoga pants ($50) accented with the same imagery, and fuzzy mules.

Courtesy of Florence by Mills

Deliciously good.