Have work totes met their match as corpcore’s chicest staple? If last night's Montblanc party is anything to go by, a much slimmer silhouette is moving in on the classic office carryall. While the giant everyday bag remains essential when you’ve got to haul your laptop, gym shoes, and other personal items, a sleek, flat portfolio alternative is making a strong case for traveling light.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, Montblanc celebrated 100 Years of Leather Goods ahead of New York Fashion Week at the Crane Club. With music by Grammy Award-winning artist Honey Dijon, the event gathered Hollywood faves like Alexandra Daddario, Paul Anthony Kelly, and Jamie Campbell Bower — and every single one of them arrived clutching the brand's flat, razor-thin folios.

Prior to this polished accessory upgrade, the office-inspired aesthetic was all about cosplaying traditional CEOs. Style stars like Elsa Hosk and Emily Ratajkowski popularized the look by embracing crisp suits, neckties, and opticals. These days, the trend has graduated to something much more subtle — but just as striking — with the envelope clutch. And it’s definitely a contender as NYFW’s hottest bag trend.

Alexandra Daddario’s Functional Luxury

The White Lotus alum took the quintessential white-button-down-and-pencil-skirt office uniform and gave it a daring, fashion-forward spin by choosing a translucent top. She paired the sheer blouse with an edgier, all-leather pencil skirt instead of the typical woven fabric, effortlessly punctuating the office-coded look.

To finish off the outfit, Daddario accessorized with pointed-toe pumps and a tan leather Montblanc Meisterstück Writing Traveler Handbag, which features an internal notebook and a built-in pen closure.

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Paul Anthony Kelly’s Twinning Accessory

The Love Story actor had the same idea. Kelly wore a sharp three-piece olive suit with a playful paisley print necktie and carried the exact tan leather handbag seen on Daddario. Seeing the identical pen-locked folio styled against both a feminine leather skirt and structured menswear instantly proved the piece's effortless, fluid versatility.

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Jamie Campbell Bower’s Monochromatic Moment

Representing a completely different color palette, the Stranger Things star rocked a sleek, all-black ‘fit. Instead of a blazer, he topped off his suit with a dramatic, floor-length coat and accessorized with a matching black leather Montblanc document folio, proving that corp-coded style can lean heavily into a dark, gothic edge.

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Your New Arm Candy

Their accessory choices beautifully evoke the label’s deep commitment to writing culture and functional luxury, especially under the creative direction of Marco Tomasetta. Even the event itself highlighted writing as living art: Guests were invited to scribble on a postcard and have it mailed right from the venue.

Whether you have actual business to take care of or just want to *look* like you do, consider luxe folios and envelope clutches as the perfect alternatives when the heavy daily commuter bag deserves a day off.