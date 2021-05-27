Though he first starting gaining traction shortly after linking up with Kylie Jenner, makeup artist Ariel Tejada has made quite the name for himself in the beauty industry over the years, giving celebs like Shay Mitchell, Rosalía, and the rest of the KarJenner crew flawless beats. And after many fan requests, he’s finally giving makeup lovers a way to replicate his signature style at home. Enter: Tejada’s collaboration with Morphe on a collection of brushes that’ll help you cut creases, sculpt brows, and more.

The Morphe x Ariel collab is pretty epic. Tejada worked with the Morphe team to create the brush essentials everyone needs in their kits. “Brushes are the fundamentals of makeup,” Tejada tells Bustle, explaining why he landed on a brush collection as his first product launch. The collab includes the Signature Eye 8-Piece Brush Set ($48) and Signature Looks 12-Piece Face & Eye Set Brush Set ($98). The shape, quality, and quantity of their bristles were meticulously chosen by Tejada to make application a breeze. While he’s proud of the whole collection, he lovingly calls the A22 Blush Brush — which he uses to emphasize the apples of the cheeks — his “queen and the lucky charm in my makeup kit.”

Now, get ready to take some notes: The trick to using the brushes, Tejada tells Bustle, lies in how you hold it. “If you hold the brush towards the front where the bristles are, that will add way more product and pressure,” Tejada explains. “The further back you hold the brush, the more control you have.”

Morphe

Tejada’s favorite makeup trend at the moment is soft ‘90s glam, and the brushes in his collection with Morphe are great for achieving throwback styles. “I use my A20 Precision Brush and A11 Precision Brush to create looks like a ‘90s-inspired smoky eye,” he says. “Perfectly matted-out skin was also a major ‘90s makeup trend, and I use my A58 Cream Contour Brush and A21 Power Contour Brush to get the look,” Tejada shares. The super-soft brushes create a “soft and focused” look that’s everything and more.

The makeup artist is also loving graphic liner. “I’ve been really getting into having more fun with my looks, but still keeping it ‘snatch-ural,’” Tejada giggles, using a term that most definitely needs to be trademarked ASAP. “My A16 Defining Brush helps you great really detailed fine lines. It’s not your average angled brush.”

When asked what else he has in the works, Tejada coyly says we’ll just have to wait and see. “This is definitely not the end,” he says. “Stay tuned. Something new could be dropping sooner than you think.”

You can shop the Morphe x Ariel makeup brush collection starting now on the brand’s site and Ulta.com.