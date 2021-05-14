Beauty

10 Celebrities That’ll Inspire You To Try Graphic Eyeliner

Fierce flicks in every color of the rainbow.

By Hilary Shepherd

Graphic eyeliner is a great way to instantly up your look’s drama factor. You can try any color (even holographic), eyeliner type, and design. All it takes is a sprinkle of creativity. Ahead, see how celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Kendall Jenner, and more sport the artsy aesthetic.

For the People’s Choice Awards in 2018, makeup artist Mary Phillips adorned the area around Kendall Jenner’s eyes with little flicks of green. The look was cool — and totally unexpected.

