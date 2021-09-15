Donating your pre-loved clothes is always a great way to help minimise our collective environmental impact as well as rethink our shopping habits. Now, TK Maxx is making it even easier to tackle that big wardrobe clear-out you’ve been meaning to do, all while raising money for a great cause.

On Sept. 14, activist Munroe Bergdorf and reality TV star Millie Mackintosh announced that they had joined TK Maxx for its annual Give Up Clothes For Good campaign. In the campaign, the brand urges people to donate their pre-loved items to both raise money for Cancer Research UK and prevent unwanted clothes from ending up in overflowing landfills. Everyone wins.

The campaign first launched in 2004, and over the last 17 years has raised over £37 million for Cancer Research UK. People are encouraged to simply drop good quality bags, shoes, and more clothing items you no longer wear at donation points in TK Maxx stores across the country. Your donated items are then resold within Cancer Research UK stores; TK Maxx estimates that every bag donated could raise up to £25 to help more children and young people survive cancer.

For campaign ambassador Mille Mackintosh, she says lockdown made her “think twice” and “make conscious choices” about her wardrobe.

“Whenever I notice clothes that I no longer wear or want anymore, I like to make sure someone else gets to appreciate them and get more out of them than me,” she says in a statement sent to Bustle. “Give Up Clothes for Good is a wonderful way to give your clothes a second life, whilst also funding crucial research into children’s and young people’s cancers."

Fellow ambassador, activist and model, Munroe Bergdorf says it’s “vital” that consumers evaluate their attitudes to fashion and shopping, and encourages shoppers to raise money for the “inspiring” initiative. “It’s vital that we continuously look at how we view, treat and behave when it comes to fashion,” says the activist.

Bergdorf adds: “The next time you want a clear-out, or you have items that you no longer want or need, then don’t throw it away and leave it to be someone else’s problem, hand it over to any TK Maxx store.”

To take part, just have a root through your wardrobe and see if you have any good quality items that are in need of a new home, and look for your nearest TK Maxx store to drop off your donation.