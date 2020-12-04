15 Nail Polish Gift Sets That'll Help Perfect Those At-Home Manis

Everyone has their own self-care personalities. Some prefer a long soak in the bathtub, while others are all about the nightly face mask treatment. For those who love treating themselves to an at-home manicure, these 15 best
nail polish gift sets make the perfect present.
The great thing about nail polish gift sets is that they tend to come with everything you need for the most professional-looking home mani without ever stepping foot into a salon. And there are
plenty of manicure essential-packed gift sets to choose from. Whether your giftee is the type who likes to switch nail polish colors every other day or is also in need of cuticle grooming tools, we've got you. Whichever nail polish set you go with, your beauty-loving BFF is sure to be extra grateful.
If you need some help wading through all of the options out there, here are 15 of the best
nail polish gift sets you can get. We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
1
For The DIY Manicure Newbie
Olive & June's winter manicure boxed set features some of
winter 2021's biggest nail color trends, including navy blue, red, and shimmery metallics. Throw in the basic mani tools — like a buffer, file, clippers, and top coat — and this set is the perfect gift for the home mani newbie.
For those who love a gel nail extension but aren't heading into a salon right now, this kit from ORLY is perfect. It includes everything you need to create your own extensions at home, including the nail forms you need, buffers, and tips on how to give yourself a salon-level lengthy manicure.
3
For The Person Who Loves Surprises
If you're shopping for your friend who constantly switches polishes, Orosa's Mystery Bundle will offer them a fun surprise upon opening. Included are four pretty polishes that they're sure to love (even if they have trouble deciding which one to wear first).
4
For The Neutral Nail Fan
For the person in your life who loves a great nude polish, this BRWNGRLMGC Set from Pear Nova delivers the most gorgeous neutral shades. The colors are named after famous women of color — like "Michelle Our Mama," inspired by Michelle Obama — and come in nude tones suitable for all skin tones.
5
For The Weekly Mani Devotee
If you've got a dedicated at-home manicurist on your list, this ella + mila set is right up their alley. The kit includes a matte and quick-dry top coat to give your BFF any finish they want. Plus, with a nail prep, base coat, and cuticle oil, this set will help the regular manicure lover keep their nails in tip-top shape.
6
For A Full Mani-Pedi Session
Manicures are only half the fun — why just treat your fingernails when you can do your toenails, too? This fully packed Deborah Lippmann nail gift set brings you everything you need for a quality manicure-pedicure session.
Some people choose to always rock a shiny, glittery nail polish color. This four-piece nail polish set lets you choose the exact colors you want, including gorgeous metallics and glittery hues of all shades of the rainbow.
8
For The Clean Beauty Lover
This nail care product duo is a thoughtful gift for the clean beauty fan of your life. Whether they're vegan or just prefer better-for-you ingredients, these two polishes offer nourishing TLC to your nail beds.
To get the most nail polish colors for your buck, this gift set from e.l.f. gives you 10 festive, vibrant shades in one box. Now
that's a manicure gift that beauty fans will love.
This cutely-wrapped gift set by OPI contains four festive nail polish colors, a perfect present for delivering holiday cheer via a manicure.
11
For The Dip Manicure Fan
Some mani devotees prefer gel, while others prefer dip manicures. You can give yourself a red carpet-ready, long-lasting dip manicure with this handy kit of essentials.
You probably know someone who opts for less traditional nail polish colors, like deep orange or swamp green. This nail polish set from J.Hannah is the perfect present for your eclectic BFF, and brings them four truly unique hues.
13
For A Long-Lasting Mani
Nail care fans love Essie's Gel Couture line for offering a gel-quality mani at home. This trio of gel polishes works as a mani gift that leaves a lasting impression.
The only thing more fun than rocking a luminescent nail polish is pairing it with a highlighter that matches. This gift set does just that, and comes with a gorgeously iridescent polish and highlighter for extra glow.
This nail polish kit comes with four classic, goes-with-everything colors — think dusky rose and a soft taupe — for your loved one. And they just so happen to come in the cutest egg-shaped nail polish bottles, which make painting your nails extra fun.