15 Nail Polish Gift Sets That'll Help Perfect Those At-Home Manis

Everyone has their own self-care personalities. Some prefer a long soak in the bathtub, while others are all about the nightly face mask treatment. For those who love treating themselves to an at-home manicure, these 15 best nail polish gift sets make the perfect present.

The great thing about nail polish gift sets is that they tend to come with everything you need for the most professional-looking home mani without ever stepping foot into a salon. And there are plenty of manicure essential-packed gift sets to choose from. Whether your giftee is the type who likes to switch nail polish colors every other day or is also in need of cuticle grooming tools, we've got you. Whichever nail polish set you go with, your beauty-loving BFF is sure to be extra grateful.

If you need some help wading through all of the options out there, here are 15 of the best nail polish gift sets you can get.

1 For The DIY Manicure Newbie The Mani System Winter Box Olive & June $94 See On Olive & June Olive & June's winter manicure boxed set features some of winter 2021's biggest nail color trends, including navy blue, red, and shimmery metallics. Throw in the basic mani tools — like a buffer, file, clippers, and top coat — and this set is the perfect gift for the home mani newbie.

2 For The Extension Lover Builder In A Bottle Intro Kit ORLY $99.98 See On ORLY For those who love a gel nail extension but aren't heading into a salon right now, this kit from ORLY is perfect. It includes everything you need to create your own extensions at home, including the nail forms you need, buffers, and tips on how to give yourself a salon-level lengthy manicure.

3 For The Person Who Loves Surprises Mystery Bundle Orosa $48 $30 See On Orosa If you're shopping for your friend who constantly switches polishes, Orosa's Mystery Bundle will offer them a fun surprise upon opening. Included are four pretty polishes that they're sure to love (even if they have trouble deciding which one to wear first).

4 For The Neutral Nail Fan BRWNGRLMGC Set Pear Nova $50 See On Pear Nova For the person in your life who loves a great nude polish, this BRWNGRLMGC Set from Pear Nova delivers the most gorgeous neutral shades. The colors are named after famous women of color — like "Michelle Our Mama," inspired by Michelle Obama — and come in nude tones suitable for all skin tones.

5 For The Weekly Mani Devotee Nail Care Collection ella + mila $39 See On ella + mila If you've got a dedicated at-home manicurist on your list, this ella + mila set is right up their alley. The kit includes a matte and quick-dry top coat to give your BFF any finish they want. Plus, with a nail prep, base coat, and cuticle oil, this set will help the regular manicure lover keep their nails in tip-top shape.

6 For A Full Mani-Pedi Session Deborah Lippmann Nails Essentials Manicure & Pedicure Set Sephora $59 See On Sephora Manicures are only half the fun — why just treat your fingernails when you can do your toenails, too? This fully packed Deborah Lippmann nail gift set brings you everything you need for a quality manicure-pedicure session.

7 For The Shiny Mani Fan 4 Piece Customizable Holiday Gift Set Triple O Polish $39 See On Triple O Polish Some people choose to always rock a shiny, glittery nail polish color. This four-piece nail polish set lets you choose the exact colors you want, including gorgeous metallics and glittery hues of all shades of the rainbow.

8 For The Clean Beauty Lover NAILS INC. Plant Power Nail Polish Duo Sephora $15 See On Sephora This nail care product duo is a thoughtful gift for the clean beauty fan of your life. Whether they're vegan or just prefer better-for-you ingredients, these two polishes offer nourishing TLC to your nail beds.

9 For Color Options e.l.f. Holiday Goodie Gumdrops Nail Polish Gift Set Target $10 See On Target To get the most nail polish colors for your buck, this gift set from e.l.f. gives you 10 festive, vibrant shades in one box. Now that's a manicure gift that beauty fans will love.

10 For Festive Fingertips OPI Mini 2020 Holiday Shine Bright Nail Polish Collection Target $16.99 See On Target This cutely-wrapped gift set by OPI contains four festive nail polish colors, a perfect present for delivering holiday cheer via a manicure.

11 For The Dip Manicure Fan Red Carpet Manicure Color Dip Starter Kit Ulta $34.99 See On Ulta Some mani devotees prefer gel, while others prefer dip manicures. You can give yourself a red carpet-ready, long-lasting dip manicure with this handy kit of essentials.

12 For Something Unique Mini Polish Set J.Hannah $54 See On J.Hannah You probably know someone who opts for less traditional nail polish colors, like deep orange or swamp green. This nail polish set from J.Hannah is the perfect present for your eclectic BFF, and brings them four truly unique hues.

13 For A Long-Lasting Mani Essie Gel Couture Holiday Longwear Nail Color 3 Piece Mini Kit Walmart $10 See On Walmart Nail care fans love Essie's Gel Couture line for offering a gel-quality mani at home. This trio of gel polishes works as a mani gift that leaves a lasting impression.

14 For The Ultimate Glow INC.redible Cosmic Blur Set Sephora $15 See On Sephora The only thing more fun than rocking a luminescent nail polish is pairing it with a highlighter that matches. This gift set does just that, and comes with a gorgeously iridescent polish and highlighter for extra glow.