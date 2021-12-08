Fans turn to tennis champion Naomi Osaka for inspiration for a lot of things — and hair looks are no exception to that. Earlier this week, Osaka gave her 2.8 million Instagram followers new hair inspo to add to their beauty mood board when she debuted newly-dyed honey blonde hair.

Osaka and her hairstylist Martin-Christopher Harper both posted the same picture of the new hair color on their Instagrams, which shows Osaka wearing her natural curls out and shoulder-length. The blonde hue is bright and it appears that Harper kept her natural root color.

While Osaka doesn’t mention the hair change in her post (she writes “😃 the scar on my leg is never gonna go away” for her caption). Harper reposted the same image, giving credit to all the brands used on Osaka’s hair.

You’ll probably recognize some of the fan-favorite hair care brands that Harper used for this transformation. He tags Redken in the caption for the blonde shade and NatureLab.Tokoyo, K18, and Olaplex for hair care. He also credits celebrity makeup artist Autumn Moultrie and stylist Jason Rembert in the post for Osaka’s entire look.

It’s safe to say that the tennis star is a avid beauty lover who isn’t afraid of getting experimental with different hair colors. Fans have seen the tennis champion and KINLO beauty founder change up her natural curls with red braids and bright pink wigs. While it’s hard to pick a favorite shade, this new blonde shade definitely ranks high up there.

She tends to experiment with different shades often so enjoy her honey blonde curls while you can. Who knows what color she’ll choose next? Your best guess is as good as any, but one thing is for certain — everyone will be anxiously waiting for the next reveal.