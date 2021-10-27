The Skin Care Step That Naomi Osaka Never, Ever Skips

In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can’t live without. Here, Naomi Osaka tells Bustle about starting a skin care line, the best beauty advice she’s ever received, and the importance of setting healthy boundaries.

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka wants to smash the myth that people with darker skin tones don’t need to worry about protecting themselves from the sun — an assumption she once believed about herself.

“I always thought my natural melanin was enough to protect me — but now I know that’s not actually true at all,” says Osaka, who just launched KINLÒ, a skin care line for the melanin rich. “A huge reason why I started KINLÒ was to educate the POC community on the importance of sun protection.”

Skin care, specifically sun care, for darker skin has often been overlooked, which can come at a fatal price. A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that non-Hispanic Black Americans are more likely to have lower survival rates when diagnosed with skin cancer. According to the Skin Care Foundation, Black patients with melanoma have an estimated survival rate of 67% compared to white people, who have a survival rate of 92% — further proof that sunscreen protection is a must to prevent these types of cancers and other skin concerns.

A combination of the Japanese word “kin” and the Haitian Creole word “ló,” which both mean “gold,” KINLÒ is a nod to Osaka’s Haitian and Japanese background. “I’m really grateful to both my Haitian and Japanese ancestors for paving the way for my generation,” she says.

To further push the brand’s mission of catering to brown and Black skin, she brought along board-certified dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye to serve as the brand’s dermatology director and oversee the products’ formulations and lead education on skin cancer, particularly in the Black, brown, and Asian-Pacific communities.

The collection includes four products, the Golden Rays Sunscreen SPF 50+, Hydrating Golden Mist, Hydrating Eye Cream, and Hydrating Lip Balm. They’re each less than $20, making sun care more accessible than the pricier options on the market. They’re also made with natural ingredients like jojoba seed oil, hemp seed, and green tea to provide blue light and sun protection, as well as nourish the skin.

Beauty is also a holistic process, and Osaka’s a huge proponent of taking care of one’s mental health and well-being. Her most important piece of advice when it comes to setting boundaries and maintaining your inner peace is to make yourself a priority. “This has been a really long year, and I think we’ve all learned a lot,” she says. “For me, the most important thing is just prioritizing myself and doing what I feel is right for me, rather than someone else.” Another piece of advice, which her mom instilled in her and her sisters: the golden beauty rule of always washing your face. “I know it seems like obvious, but it’s something that has really stayed with me,” she says. “I never ever skip on that step of my routine.” Read more about Osaka’s beauty routine ahead.

Her Favorite Skin Care Basic SheaMoisture African Black Soap Bar Soap Ulta $5.99 See On Ulta “My skin care routine is pretty simple: a cleanser, a moisturizer, and maybe sometimes something extra like a face mask or eye cream. But overall I like to stick to the basics. My go-to [is this] Shea Moisture African Black Soap.”

Her Go-To Sunscreen Golden Rays Sunscreen SPF 50+ Melanated Tint KINLÒ $19.99 See On KINLÒ “From my own KINLÒ line, I definitely use the Golden Rays Sunscreen the most since I’m practicing or playing outside a lot.”

Her Holy Grail Mascara Maybelline Great Lash Waterproof Mascara Ulta $6.99 See On Ulta “I really don’t wear much makeup just because I’m always training and sweating. If I wear any makeup at all, it’s usually just mascara and lip balm. I like Maybelline’s Great Lash Waterproof Mascara.”

Her Everyday Lip Balm Hydrating Lip Balm KINLÒ $5.99 See On KINLÒ “I always carry the KINLÒ Hydrating Lip Balm everywhere. I have one in my purse, one in my car, and one in my racket bag.”