Clueless fans will be feeling a serious case of the old nostalgia at Natalie Portman’s outfit channelling the iconic character of Cher Horowitz in a press appearance for the new Thor: Love and Thunder film. Portman sported a yellow checkered blazer and a matching skirt, a look that has become synonymous Clueless, as she posed alongside co-star Tessa Thompson.

Although the outfit was undoubtedly inspired by Cher Horowitz, who was originally played by Alicia Silverstone, there was a slight difference with the clothes Portman wore underneath the classic blazer. In the 1995 film, the checkered suit was paired with a white shirt and yellow vest. However, giving the outfit more of a casual modern take at the press junket, Portman wore a black bandeau crop top.

The 41-year-old is reprising her role as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder, set to be released on Friday, July 8. At the press appearance, Portman posed with co-star Tessa Thompson and shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, “Having a Clueless @thorofficial moment during yesterday’s junket.” Portman dished details by sharing that the blazer suit was designed by Dior, hardly surprising, given that she’s an ambassador of the brand.

The yellow plaid theme is one of the key elements in the new Dior's Fall '22 Ready to Wear collection. Debuted in Seoul, South Korea, the collection is inspired by menswear and uniforms. However, it also has an evidently feminine feel as at the core of the collection is elements of sisterhood and finding power in community. The Clueless-styled yellow plaid pattern can be seen in other pieces in the collection, too. From dresses to handbags, there are various styles in the collection that channel a Clueless-esque vibe .