The news that more and more areas (such as London) have been pushed into the 'Tier 2' coronavirus category has surely shaken many of us, and knocked our sense of positivity. I'm certainly not saying that buying a new beauty product will fix any of this concern, but hell, if now's not the time to self-gift, when is?! Pick up one of these comforting new beauty buys out this week, possibly including something from Jo Malone London's Christmas range, which is what festive dreams are made of.

The collection features a number of new scents and products, as well as some old-school heroes that we all look forward to every year. There's also some pricier gifts such as boxsets and the eponymous advent calendar, if you feel like being really good to yourself. I guarantee you'll find something in there that will suit your taste and budget just fine!

Also out this week are a couple of comforting candles by natural brand Eym and the fashion-forward Anine Bing, along with some great makeup, skincare, and hair must-haves.

Keep reading to discover more about this week's best new beauty products, and buy yourself a little treat. It's been a tough week, after all...