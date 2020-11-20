With November trudging along and December firmly in our sights, Christmas is on everyone's minds right now. Admit it, you've already been thinking about the right time to get the tree, writing up your wish lists, and surveying the gifting options for your loved ones. And if you're looking for something totally magical and yet still affordable for the beauty fan in your life (even if that's you), I have a new range to introduce. No 7's Wizard of Oz collection just won Christmas in my opinion, thanks to its decadent packaging, festive colours, and pretty purse-friendly prices.

The line has already hit stores, and features everything from an advent calendar for £32, to a myriad of makeup sets, and even a Christmas candle that rivals the likes of Diptyque. There's highlighting palettes, eyeshadow sets, brushes, nail polishes, and makeup bags, all with appropriately themed names and packaging.

Also out this week is a festive-smelling scent by Beauty Pie, some luxe eyeshadows from Westman Atelier, a new addition to the Byredo makeup range (which I'm already a loyal fan of) and the most boujee car diffuser I've ever set my eyes on. Keep scrolling to read about all seven of the best new beauty launches out this week.