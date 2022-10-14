This fall and winter, it’s all about glowing skin. Luckily, the newest skin care and makeup releases to hit the market include plenty of glow-getters to help brighten your complexion.

Here’s a sneak preview: Starface dropped acne patches in a brand new color, celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta released a new version of his best-selling highlighter and blush palette, and both Victoria Beckham Beauty and Half Magic delivered sparkly eye products you can use for Halloween, holiday party season, and beyond.

There’s also something a little cheeky for Real Housewives fans, too. Literie teamed up with Bravo to launch eight candles inspired by your favorite Bravo-lebrities. With names like Money Can’t Buy You Class, Flipping Tables, and Nine Lemons in a Bowl, you can channel your inner Countess Lu, Teresa, or Shannon. (Holiday-themed scents called Snowing in Pasadena and Sprinkle Cookies will arrive next month, just in time for gifting season.)

If your interest is piqued, read on for more new makeup releases, buzzy skin care drops, hot hair care launches, and more.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Literie Teamed Up With Bravo's Real Housewives Literie & Bravo's candle collection features fabulous scents inspired by The Real Housewives. Paying homage to one of the most defining TV franchises of pop culture, Literie partnered with Bravo to launch candles inspired by the most unforgettable moments on Real Housewives. Flipping Tables, above, smells like cedar and suede.

2 Relevant Skin Expanded Its Collection Sol Tone Resurface Glow Solution Relevant Skin $58 See On Relevant Skin Nyakio Grieco, co-founder of thirteen lune and her eponymous skin care line, expanded Relevant: Your Skin Seen with six new essentials. Each product — a cleanser, two serums, an eye serum, a chemical exfoliant, and a mask — uses plant-based ingredients to keep your skin healthy and hydrated.

3 Victoria Beckham Packed On The Shimmer Satin Kajal Jewel Liner Victoria Beckham $30 See On Victoria Beckham Just in time for all your holiday soirées come these new shimmer eyeliners from Victoria Beckham. Available in three shades — Night Flash, Gold Lamé, and Sequin Green — these shimmery liners are creamy and highly-pigmented.

4 Lancôme Gave A Foundation That Glows Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care & Glow Foundation​ with Hyaluronic Acid Sephora $47 See On Sephora Lancôme’s latest, the Teint Idole Ultra Wear, is a hybrid serum foundation that provides buildable, dewy coverage. In the skin care realm, the brand also introduced the Advanced Génifique Night Cream to strengthen your skin’s barrier and lock in moisture as you snooze.

5 Patrick Ta Made More Headlines Patrick Ta Major Headlines Blush & Highlighter Palette Vol II Sephora $58 See On Sephora Patrick Ta, Gigi Hadid and Camila Cabello’s go-to makeup artist, wants to make you blush. In a second edition of his TikTok-approved palette comes four shades of blush (two cream and two powders) along with a brand-new, glow-inducing highlighter duo.

6 Olive & June Improved The Nail Drying Process Quick Dry Polish Olive & June $7.50 See On Olive & June To help speed up your at-home mani, Olive & June launched its Quick Dry Polish collection. Pick from one of 19 shades, then finish off with this topcoat.

7 Canopy Partnered With Laniege Canopy Kit x Laneige Canopy $150 See On Canopy Moisturizing skin care plus a humidifier equals major hydration. Canopy and Laneige’s collaboration offers both in a humidifier kit that includes three new aroma oils and the beloved Laneige Sleeping Mask.

8 Iris Apfel Jumped Into Beauty Ciaté London x Iris Apfel Collectable Makeup Bag Ciaté London $15 See On Ciaté London Ciaté London tapped fashion icon Iris Apfel to create a collection colorful lipsticks, fun makeup accessories (like this cosmetics bag), nail stickers, and shimmer eyeshadow palettes.

9 Half Magic Took On Sustainability Donni Davy’s Half Magic launched seven creamy eyeshadow shades that come in super sustainable packaging. Each one is encased in a compostable and recyclable compact made from special biodegradable materials such as industrial potato starch and molded cellulose. Carry them around solo or de-pot them into the brand’s Forever Palette (which is also recyclable).

10 Sally Hansen & Netflix Chilled Sally Hansen Ahead of the release of The School for Good and Evil on Netflix, Sally Hansen released a limited-edition collection of nail polishes based on the modern fairytale.

11 Starface Blacked Out Black Star Starface $12.99 See On Starface Starface officially launched its newest pimple patch in a brand new hue. You’ll find 32 hydrocolloid stars to absorb fluid and reduce inflammation from pesky blemishes.

12 Jimmy Choo Dropped A New Scent Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Forever Eau de Parfum Macy's $95 See On Macy's With notes like spicy pink peppercorn, jasmine sambac, and vanilla, Jimmy Choo’s newest spritz is a fresh version of its classic I Want Choo fragrance that’s perfect for a night out.

13 The Inventor of Olaplex Debuted A New Hair Care Line Bond Repair Treatment Epres $48 See On Epres Epres, created by Olaplex’s inventor, is a spray that rebounds hair’s structure to give you stronger, shinier, and healthier strands. Just spritz it on wet hair, wait 10 minutes while it works its magic, and then cleanse and style as usual.