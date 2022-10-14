This fall and winter, it’s all about glowing skin. Luckily, the newest skin care and makeup releases to hit the market include plenty of glow-getters to help brighten your complexion.
Here’s a sneak preview: Starface dropped acne patches in a brand new color, celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta released a new version of his best-selling highlighter and blush palette, and both Victoria Beckham Beauty and Half Magic delivered sparkly eye products you can use for Halloween, holiday party season, and beyond.
There’s also something a little cheeky for Real Housewives fans, too. Literie teamed up with Bravo to launch eight candles inspired by your favorite Bravo-lebrities. With names like Money Can’t Buy You Class, Flipping Tables, and Nine Lemons in a Bowl, you can channel your inner Countess Lu, Teresa, or Shannon. (Holiday-themed scents called Snowing in Pasadena and Sprinkle Cookies will arrive next month, just in time for gifting season.)
If your interest is piqued, read on for more new makeup releases, buzzy skin care drops, hot hair care launches, and more.
