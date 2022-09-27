Spooky SZN is finally here — and that means it’s time for apple picking, yummy cider donuts, pumpkin carving, horror movies on repeat, ultra cozy knits, the long awaited release of Hocus Pocus 2, and of course, curating the perfect costume and makeup look for the quickly approaching Halloween 2022. This is not a drill, folks.

While most turn to a fire ’fit when planning their costume, Halloween makeup is just as important and really can make or break your costume. And in some cases, a basic outfit you might have in your closet is all you need when the Halloween glam is on point — like if you’re putting your own spin on an iconic Euphoria character, for example, or if you simply want to wear some red and look a bit devilish.

From go-to makeup looks that are easy to recreate in a pinch (like, say, an always-in black cat), to ideas that need a bit more artistry and ingenuity for those that are up to the challenge (hello, The Walking Dead fans), here are 26 ideas for easy Halloween makeup looks to consider for 2022. Spoiler: Expect a whole lot of glam, a whole lot of nostalgia, and a whole lot of gore. You’re welcome.

1 Pamela Anderson If you’ve been itching to try some pencil-thin brows, super smokey eyes, and a ’90s lip — tap some iconic #PamCore looks for some serious inspo.

2 Zombie Who said zombies can’t be chic?

3 Cat Dressing up as a cat this year? A graphic feline flick extending into your inner corner gives the perfect cat-like effect (kitty ears optional).

4 Neon Clown For tips on creating this neon effect, check out the TikTok LED light eyeliner trend.

5 Kim Possible’s Shego If you’re a late night TikTok scroller, odds are you know that the platform is obsessed with all things Kim Possible.

6 Euphoria’s Cassie Baby blue eyeshadow, long lashes, and doe eyes? B*tch, you better be joking ...

7 Euphoria’s Maddy Sharper than sharp wings, styled edges, and an all-black Y2K ’fit makes for the perfect Maddy.

8 Otherworldly Fairy It’s giving emo Tinkerbell, if that were a thing.

9 Pearly Sugar Skull Get creative and paint on some sugar skull glam — then bedazzle it with pearls.

10 Old Hollywood Icon Dressing up as an Old Hollywood icon this year? Marilyn Monroe’s makeup tricks may help.

11 Abstract Work Of Art For those that don’t have time to run out and grab a costume, this abstract art is giving.

12 Vampire Vixen This Morticia Addams glam doubles as the perfect vampire makeup — just add fangs (and maybe some blood on the corner of your mouth, if you’d like).

13 Chucky Doll For those who’ve dyed their hair an on-trend copper, you may want to consider this nostalgic costume. (Anyone else still scared of this doll, or just me?)

14 The Bride Of Chucky Throw on your fave leather jacket and go goth glam for this Bride of Chucky costume.

15 Aaliyah Recreate this iconic Try Again music video moment.

16 Squid Game Suit up with your Halloweekend gang and recreate this epic Squid Game moment (or check out a few other ideas from the hit show here).

17 Spooky Pumpkin Pumpkin spice latte, but make it spooky.

18 Harley Quinn When it comes to the live action Harley Quinn played by Margot Robbie — red lips, smudgy eyeliner, and a heart tattoo is a must.

19 The Joker This gender-bending costume is a major vibe.

20 Gothic Bride Megan Thee Stallion’s Ungrateful music video is serious inspo for Halloween. Here comes the bride ...

21 Glitter Clown This glittering iteration of a trusty Halloween staple is everything.

22 Cruella de Vil *No Dalmatians were harmed in the making of the costume.*

23 The Big Baddie Wolf Not in the mood to dress up as Little Red Riding Hood this year? Try an ultra-glam wolf instead.

24 A Goofy Movie’s Roxanne For all my fellow Millennials, this throwback A Goofy Movie moment features an easy-to-recreate painted nose and beauty mark. Bonus points for the on-trend copper hair.

25 Devil Don’t have enough time to snag some devil horns at your local Spirit Halloween store? This easy-to-recreate look is a costume all in itself.