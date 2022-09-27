Spooky SZN is finally here — and that means it’s time for apple picking, yummy cider donuts, pumpkin carving, horror movies on repeat, ultra cozy knits, the long awaited release of Hocus Pocus 2, and of course, curating the perfect costume and makeup look for the quickly approaching Halloween 2022. This is not a drill, folks.
While most turn to a fire ’fit when planning their costume, Halloween makeup is just as important and really can make or break your costume. And in some cases, a basic outfit you might have in your closet is all you need when the Halloween glam is on point — like if you’re putting your own spin on an iconic Euphoria character, for example, or if you simply want to wear some red and look a bit devilish.
From go-to makeup looks that are easy to recreate in a pinch (like, say, an always-in black cat), to ideas that need a bit more artistry and ingenuity for those that are up to the challenge (hello, The Walking Dead fans), here are 26 ideas for easy Halloween makeup looks to consider for 2022. Spoiler: Expect a whole lot of glam, a whole lot of nostalgia, and a whole lot of gore. You’re welcome.