The start of spooky season is always a fun time. If you’re in the midst of planning your Halloween costume, take a break from brainstorming and catch up on some of the latest beauty launches.
Want a little preview? Shopbop launched its own beauty shop so you can snag chic designer clothes and beauty essentials all in one place. Half Magic released a new innovative eyeliner that is so easy to use, you’ll be wanting to up your graphic eye looks game all day, everyday. And Le Labo partnered with The Metropolitan Museum of Art for a limited-edition candle that contains 62 notes (!) to get you in the mood for cozy candle season.
Also, the fight for abortion rights is stronger than ever. Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons is hosting a virtual auction of fun bundles and experiences, where all proceeds go to Planned Parenthood. With all of this happening in just the first week, October is gearing up to be filled with beauty treats. Below is a recap of new makeup releases, note-worthy skin care, and more exciting beauty highlights.
