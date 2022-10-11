The start of spooky season is always a fun time. If you’re in the midst of planning your Halloween costume, take a break from brainstorming and catch up on some of the latest beauty launches.

Want a little preview? Shopbop launched its own beauty shop so you can snag chic designer clothes and beauty essentials all in one place. Half Magic released a new innovative eyeliner that is so easy to use, you’ll be wanting to up your graphic eye looks game all day, everyday. And Le Labo partnered with The Metropolitan Museum of Art for a limited-edition candle that contains 62 notes (!) to get you in the mood for cozy candle season.

Also, the fight for abortion rights is stronger than ever. Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons is hosting a virtual auction of fun bundles and experiences, where all proceeds go to Planned Parenthood. With all of this happening in just the first week, October is gearing up to be filled with beauty treats. Below is a recap of new makeup releases, note-worthy skin care, and more exciting beauty highlights.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Olay Quenched Our Thirst Olay Regenerist Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Fragrance-Free Gel Face Moisturizer Target $29.99 See On Target Olay’s latest Regenerist collection is all about hydrating hero ingredient hyaluronic acid. The collection, which consists of a moisturizer, eye cream, serum, and cleanser, also features Olay’s first foray into gel-based products. It’s a huge win for fellow oily-skinned beauty lovers.

2 Half Magic Redefined The Eye Magic Flik Liquid Eyeliner Half Magic Beauty $20 See On Half Magic From Euphoria’s lead makeup artist Donni Davy comes a unique eye makeup innovation. Half Magic’s latest launch is long-lasting eyeliner with a paddle-shaped tip for super precise lining.

3 Vacation Channeled the ’90s Ball Boy Candle Vacation $42 See On Vacation No brand tugs at the nostalgia heartstrings like Vacation. This time, it has collaborated with tennis brand Prince for fresh-smelling candle that will inspire you to sign up for tennis lessons ASAP.

4 Beauty Pie Collabed With Jenna Lyons The Unlipstick Beauty Pie $38 See On Beauty Pie Fashion designer Jenna Lyons partnered with Beauty Pie to launch a collection of lip colors — well, “unlipsticks” — to cover all your fall lipstick needs. There are eight shades total with a natural-looking, matte finish.

5 Renée Rouleau Made Complexions Berry Happy Triple Berry Smoothing Scrub Renée Rouleau $51.50 See On Renée Rouleau The Renée Rouleau Triple Berry Peel is a skin care GOAT for brighter, clearer, and smoother skin. Along with the re-launch of its hero product, the brand has also launched a Triple Berry Smoothing Scrub, a gentle cleanser to slough away dead skin cells.

6 Shopbop Launched A Beauty Shop Shopbop Beauty Designer e-commerce site Shopbop entered the beauty space. What are some of the brands you can snag on Shopbop Beauty? Costa Brazil, Briogeo, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Olaplex, Uoma Beauty, and more.

7 Le Labo Embraced Chaos Laurier 62 Le Labo $82 See On Le Labo In collaboration with the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Le Labo launched a limited-edition candle called Laurier 62. The brand describes the scent as a “chaotic mess” of laurel, rosemary, eucalyptus, thyme, and cumin (to name just a few).

8 Summer Fridays Got Cheeky Cheek + Lip Sticks Summer Fridays $28 See On Summer Fridays Who doesn’t love a good two-in-one? This multi-use cream stick provides color on your cheeks and lips for a naturally-flushed look. Plus, it’s packed with nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin to hydrate skin.

9 Free + True Launched A Body Serum Body Worker Hydrating Body Serum Free+True $48 See On Free+True Give your skin some needed TLC with this body serum. It’s made with acetyl zingerone, a derivative of ginger, to treat damage caused by environmental stressors while also strengthening the skin’s barrier.

10 Fenty Skin Shined Bright Fenty Skin took its OG body cream and gave it a gilded spin for the holiday szn.

11 Mara Prepped For Cold Weather Woes Flower Acid Algae Serum Mara $74 See On Mara Mara released a gentle serum packed with lactic acid, polyhydroxy acid, and squalane. The result? The kind of gentle resurfacing that will help you hold on to your summer glow just a little bit longer.