September flew by quickly. (Seriously, how is it already time to think about Halloween?) But saying goodbye to summer is not all bad. To round out the month are some pretty exciting new makeup releases and other beauty launches to get you all settled into the fall 2022 season.

There are fun and colorful new cosmetics to play with, such as a limited-edition Live Tinted and FORVR Mood kit to celebrate Diwali and fan-favorite Anastasia Beverly Hills’ new eyeshadow palette. Last, but certainly not least, Balmain dropped the biggest announcement: the iconic fashion house is entering the beauty space.

For your skin care needs, there were even some innovative launches for your complexion. The Ordinary is launching a new acne treatment for under $6 and thanks to OUI The People, you can also support some very important initiatives that help fight for abortion rights.

Bummed that those long, hot summer days are over? Indulge in these fresh beauty drops to lift your mood. Here is a recap of the week's new makeup releases, note-worthy skin care, and more exciting beauty highlights.

1 Youth To The People Collaborated With DedCool Cosmic Release Youth To The People $100 See On Youth To The People Youth To The People and DedCool are partnering up for one of the most exciting fragrance launches coming out this fall. Made with notes of amber, vetiver, and rosemary, its brisk floral scent is cozy and perfect for cooler days.

2 OUI The People Supported Abortion Rights The Green Bandana Project OUI The People $35 See On OUI The People OUI The People is doing what it can to help protect abortion rights. In a special collaboration with Brazilian artist and illustrator Niege Borges comes the Green Bandana Project, a wearable piece of art to show unity. All proceeds will go to non-profit organization Whole Woman’s Health Alliance (WWHA), which works to maintain clinics in places where abortion rights are under attack.

3 Harry’s Released A Chic Shaving Set Harry's x Matte Black Coffee Limited Edition Set Harry's $35 See On Harry's The coolest grooming brand just got cooler. Harry’s teamed up with Matte Black Coffee Shop for a limited-edition set that includes a matte black razor with a new sleeker aesthetic. The partnership also includes an immersive, pop-up experience in downtown Los Angeles at the Matte Black Coffee Shop from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2.

4 Anastasia Beverly Hills Went Metal Rose Metals Palette Anastasia Beverly Hills $0 See On Anastasia Beverly Hills Need a new fall eyeshadow palette? Look no further than Anastasia Beverly Hills’ newest launch. It houses 12 creamy shades in deep reds, pinks, and gold shimmers. They’re also buildable, so you can go soft for everyday wear or bold and moody for a fun GNO.

5 Balmain Set Its Sights On Beauty Iconic fashion house Balmain is entering the makeup and skin care space. Fans may already know — and love — the hair tool and care line, but come 2024 there will be more fabulous products on the way.

7 Estée Lauder Doubled Down Estée Lauder Smoke and Brighten Kajal Eyeliner Duo in Marine Ulta $32 See On Ulta Estée Lauder’s latest launch will keep your eye makeup game strong. The dual-ended eyeliner comes with one bright shade and a complementary darker one to define the eyes and create more dimension. These light sky blue and deep ocean shades are especially gorgeous with plenty of staying power.

8 The Ordinary Launched Its First OTC Acne Treatment Salicylic Acid 2% Solution The Ordinary $5.90 See On The Ordinary The Ordinary just launched an OTC acne treatment: the Salicylic Acid 2% Solution. This water-based serum uses known acne-fighting ingredient salicylic acid to clear pores and provide gentle exfoliation. Plus it also reduces redness and prevents future breakouts. All that for less than $6? What a win.

9 Three Ships Dropped Biodegradable Eye Masks Brighter Days Red Algae + Avocado Biodegradable Eye Masks Three Ships $29 See On Three Ships If you use eye patches and want to reduce waste, Three Ships has a solution. The brand recently launched 100 percent biodegradable eye masks made with red algae that breaks down the masks after use and upcycled avocado extract to brighten and reduce puffiness.

10 VIOLETTE_FR Got Even Better Bisou Blush VIOLETTE_FR $35 See On VIOLETTE_FR With its mesmerizing marble print and pretty pink and red shades, the new Bisou Blush is a work of art in and of itself, but it also delivers a natural-looking color that seamlessly blends into the skin. Fan of the brand’s Bisou Balms? You’ll be excited to know that those are back (and better), too.