September flew by quickly. (Seriously, how is it already time to think about
Halloween?) But saying goodbye to summer is not all bad. To round out the month are some pretty exciting new makeup releases and other beauty launches to get you all settled into the fall 2022 season.
There are
fun and colorful new cosmetics to play with, such as a limited-edition Live Tinted and FORVR Mood kit to celebrate Diwali and fan-favorite Anastasia Beverly Hills’ new eyeshadow palette. Last, but certainly not least, Balmain dropped the biggest announcement: the iconic fashion house is entering the beauty space.
For your skin care needs, there were even some innovative launches for your complexion. The Ordinary is launching a new acne treatment for under $6 and thanks to OUI The People, you can also support some very important initiatives that help fight for
abortion rights.
Bummed that those long, hot summer days are over? Indulge in these fresh beauty drops to lift your mood. Here is a recap of the week's new makeup releases, note-worthy skin care, and more exciting beauty highlights.
Youth To The People and DedCool are partnering up for one of the most exciting fragrance launches coming out this fall. Made with notes of amber, vetiver, and rosemary, its brisk floral scent is cozy and perfect for cooler days.
2 OUI The People Supported Abortion Rights
OUI The People is doing what it can to help protect abortion rights. In a special collaboration with Brazilian artist and illustrator
Niege Borges comes the Green Bandana Project, a wearable piece of art to show unity. All proceeds will go to non-profit organization Whole Woman’s Health Alliance (WWHA), which works to maintain clinics in places where abortion rights are under attack. 3 Harry’s Released A Chic Shaving Set
The coolest grooming brand just got cooler. Harry’s teamed up with Matte Black Coffee Shop for a limited-edition set that includes a matte black razor with a new sleeker aesthetic. The partnership also includes an immersive, pop-up experience in downtown Los Angeles at the
Matte Black Coffee Shop from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2. 4 Anastasia Beverly Hills Went Metal
Need a new fall eyeshadow palette? Look no further than Anastasia Beverly Hills’ newest launch. It houses 12 creamy shades in deep reds, pinks, and gold shimmers. They’re also buildable, so you can go soft for everyday wear or bold and moody for a fun GNO.
5 Balmain Set Its Sights On Beauty
Iconic fashion house Balmain is entering the makeup and skin care space. Fans may already know — and love — the hair tool and care line, but come 2024 there will be more fabulous products on the way.
6 Live Tinted x FORVR Mood Celebrated Diwali
To celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, Live Tinted’s Deepica Mutyala and FOVR Mood’s
Jackie Aina partnered up to create a limited-edition set for your best glow — on your skin and in your home. It includes the HUGEGLOW moisturizing highlighter serum and Spice of Life Candle that has notes of ginger, lemongrass, and clementine for a bright, mood-lifting scent. 7 Estée Lauder Doubled Down
Estée Lauder’s latest launch will keep your eye makeup game strong. The dual-ended eyeliner comes with one bright shade and a complementary darker one to define the eyes and create more dimension. These light sky blue and deep ocean shades are especially gorgeous with plenty of staying power.
8 The Ordinary Launched Its First OTC Acne Treatment
The Ordinary just launched an OTC acne treatment: the Salicylic Acid 2% Solution. This water-based serum uses known acne-fighting ingredient
salicylic acid to clear pores and provide gentle exfoliation. Plus it also reduces redness and prevents future breakouts. All that for less than $6? What a win. 9 Three Ships Dropped Biodegradable Eye Masks
If you use eye patches and want to reduce waste, Three Ships has a solution. The brand recently launched 100 percent biodegradable eye masks made with red algae that breaks down the masks after use and upcycled avocado extract to brighten and reduce puffiness.
10 VIOLETTE_FR Got Even Better
With its mesmerizing marble print and pretty pink and red shades, the new Bisou Blush is a work of art in and of itself, but it also delivers a natural-looking color that seamlessly blends into the skin. Fan of the brand’s
Bisou Balms? You’ll be excited to know that those are back (and better), too. 11 Urban Decay Explored Space
Urban Decay’s Naked Palettes are the stuff of beauty legends. Now the brand is collaborating with LA-based illustrator
Robin Eisenberg for a brand new version featuring outer-space-inspired designs and shades. There’s a range of colors, from classic neutrals to bold mermaid blues, plus a fun bonus. The box comes with a code that you can scan to play an interactive, augmented reality game.
