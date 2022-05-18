Teyana Taylor is known for many things — singer, actress, dancer, choreographer, model — but perhaps number one is her style. Taylor’s signature look is a unique blend of streetwear, punk, and luxury that only she can pull off, due to the swagger she exudes.

At the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, the artist pulled off yet another daring look, complete with low-rise leather pants and a $36 sheer bra top from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. Taylor looked like Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes of TLC, with her hair styled into artsy top knots, adorned with silver accessories and perfectly laid edges.

The look also featured Balenciaga x Crocs platforms (beloved by Justin Bieber) with a boilerplate logo stamped on the front. Though the viral shoes made one hell of a statement, the star of Taylor’s look was the G-string thong that sat high up on her hips. She drew eve more attention to the statement underwear, layering on a chunky, silver-studded belt covered in dangling chains.

The designer behind these custom leather pants, Stephanieé Desiree Martin, shared on Instagram that the look was actually a reference to Aaliyah’s 2000 hit “Try Again.” On the whole, her look reps all the 1990s/Y2K hip-hop greats and we simple love to see it. Teyana Taylor never misses.

Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty Images

MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP/Getty Images