This New York Fashion Week was likely one of the most talked-about in history, for one reason and one reason only: Beyoncé. The singer made a surprise entrance that stunned the internet and audiences alike, attending Luar’s Fall/Winter 2024 show to support her nephew Juelz Smith’s modeling debut.

Though it’s impossible to top Queen Bey, the NYFW runways did supply a plethora of other standout moments that had editors, influencers, and, of course, TikTok buzzing. Marc Jacobs, for example, celebrated his label’s 40th anniversary with a show that was equal parts conceptual and stylish. The designer took inspiration from paper dolls, crafting cartoonishly oversize clothing.

Meanwhile, Collina Strada sought to normalize motherhood sending out pregnant models and even one carrying a baby. Maternity style was a point of discussion off the runway, as well, thanks to Sofia Richie. Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, she brought her signature “quiet luxury” aesthetic to fashion week.

These and more shocking NYFW moments that dominated fashion group chats, ahead.

Beyoncé Showed Up At Luar

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

If anyone could break fashion week’s “too cool for school” facade, it’s Beyoncé. The “Texas Hold ’Em” singer had fashion girlies acting a fool, when she popped up at Luar’s Bushwick show. After announcing a new country album and dropping two singles mere days before, she dressed for the occasion.

The singer was decked in a Western-inspired ensemble — albeit utterly yassified — and carried Luar’s famed Ana bag. Naturally, the crowd went wild.

Marc Jacobs’ 40th Anniversary Show

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Marc Jacobs’ eponymous label turns 40 this year and to celebrate, he released a truly whimsical collection. The designer was inspired by 1960s paper dolls, which translated to exaggerated silhouettes and oversize accessories (a tactic that was also used in Barbie). This, combined with a flattened appearance, made the models look 2D.

Katie Holmes At Michael Kors

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To attend Michael Kors’ highly-anticipated show — which was rife with strong outerwear, impeccable tailoring, and dramatic power shoulders — the Dawson’s Creek alum donned what might be her most daring ensemble ever. She looked utterly elegant in a see-through lace dress that turned her undergarments into accessories.

Googly Eyes Dominated AREA

Courtesy of Area

Googly eye appliqués were to AREA’s Fall 2024 show, what florals are to the Spring/Summer runways: everywhere. As a result, the show instantly went viral, as fans rejoiced in the unexpected design detail. Those with trypophobia, beware.

Sandy Liang’s New It Bag

Launchmetrics Spotlight

Opening a show with sweatpants is a bold move, but Sandy Liang pulled it off. These comfy designs were certainly a point of conversation among guests, however, the accessories are what really made waves.

Largely credited with 2023’s bow trend, Liang offered a new take on their famous symbol. This season, they downplayed the beloved knot, dotting tiny leather bags with modernized, more delicate versions. An it bag in the making.

Sofia Richie’s Maternity Style

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you thought Sofia Richie was going to abandon her signature quiet luxury aesthetic for the more dramatic styles taking over, think again. The mom-to-be attended several shows this season, including Khaite and Tommy Hilfiger, where she once again deployed her “old money” tastes. In the midst of the “mob wife” era, it was a welcome sight.

PUMA’s Carnival-Themed Runway

Courtesy of Kelsey Stiegman

PUMA left audiences aghast when they hosted a carnival-turned-runway show on the first night of fashion week. Models circled a Chair-O-Planes ride that actually swung, showing futuristic athleisure designs, while a ferris wheel spun in the background.

Emily Ratajkowski At Tory Burch

Randy Brooke/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s nearly impossible to get through an entire season of NYFW without a runway appearance from the top supermodels. This Fall 2024 run, it was Emily Ratajkowski, who strutted in a sheer skirt for Tory Burch.

Babyface Performed At LaQuan Smith

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

While the runways were awash with Smith’s elevated take on power suiting, Babyface surprised attendees by getting up from his front-row seat to perform. The move was absolutely unexpected, yet extremely welcome.

Collina Strada Spotlighted Motherhood

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

At Collina Strada, a model was accompanied by a rare plus-one. She walked the runway with a baby in tow and was later followed by a pregnant model. The casting held major importance, helping not only to normalize motherhood in fashion, but make it chic.