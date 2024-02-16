“Deranged” is a word too rarely used in fashion. And yet, it’s the one I hunger for most. Classic and clean has its merits, of course, but I crave something a little more off the rails. Give me innovation, give me shock factor, give me something — well, a little bit ugly. That’s what I ask of the designers at New York Fashion Week, but most especially, it’s what I ask of myself.

There’s no greater high than taking a massive fashion risk and having it pay off tenfold. But, unfortunately, I rarely get that opportunity. You would think, as a fashion editor, I would feel free to embrace my honest style daily, but the pressure of society and not wanting to look “too dressed up” often keep me from reaching my maximum (deranged) potential.

Fashion week, however, is the one week a year I dress for me — not for the office, not for the occasion, not for comfort (especially not for comfort). For. Me. The outfits within the story are the result of that. Here’s every deranged thing I wore to my 19th season of NYFW — from thong pants to sweater undies, tattoo tights, and more.

Day 1: British Punk Rocker

It’s safe to say I started the Fall/Winter 2024 season with a bang. A party at the 5th Avenue Vivienne Westwood was the highlight of my day, and it’s in Vivienne’s honor that I dressed. Owning no actual Vivienne Westwood, I leaned into the playful punk vibe the brand is known for.

The focal point of my look was a tweed lady jacket I recently acquired from Argent, but since that doesn’t quite scream “mosh pit,” I needed to edge it up a bit. I added a bunch of safety pins in an attempt to duplicate the dreamy R13 jacket I cannot afford.

Even after my DIY, it still felt too low-key for my upcoming NYFW shenanigans (read: Christian Siriano and PUMA runway shows, plus a What Goes Around Comes Around event), so I added a massive bow hair clip with gingham checks.

I paired my masterpiece with a black bubble skirt for a touch of high-fashion whimsy and piled on all the punky details I could find, including: tattoo print tights, zebra creepers, and the crown jewel of my closet, a studded Prada bag.

This look was comfy enough to last me through 14 hours of shows, work, parties, and events — and after a 10 p.m. pit stop at Five Guys (an impeccable way to end the day), I summoned my Uber and called it a night on the first day of fashion week.

Day 2: Thong Pants On Main

When I first saw Vaquera’s thong pants, I knew I had to have them — they were deranged with a capital D. I hunted everywhere, but the style was largely sold out. After painstaking research, I was able to find them on e-tailer SVRN — and the games began.

Not one for sexy dressing, I channeled androgyny to tone down the provocative piece. I styled my lacy bottoms with a simple button-up, tie, and two-tone Dolce Vita loafers for an NSFW take on the traditional suit. Instead of a blazer, however, I emphasized my red undies with a matching coat — another gem from Argent.

Though my thong pants garnered several hate comments on my Instagram, they were the toast of fashion week. They received rave reviews from editors at Vogue and Who What Wear, and Ana Colón, deputy editor at Fashionista, affectionately dubbed me “a fashion flasher.” Days later, when Sisquó’s “Thong Song” played at LaQuan Smith’s after-party, my peers cheered me on. Never has my crotch been so popular.

Day 3: Pantsless At The Supreme Court

Yes, I walked into the Supreme Court of New York City like this, and, your honor, I served. Why was I at a courthouse in the middle of fashion week, you ask? Well, it’s actually a very popular NYFW venue. Cucculelli Shaheen hosted their fashion show there and later that day, I visited the Surrogate’s Court for PatBO’s runway.

I haven’t spent that much time in court since my divorce, and I haven’t spent that much time pantsless ever. The latter was made possible by a wonderfully fuzzy panty and sweater set (which is currently on sale, BTW) from For Love & Lemons.

I knew I wanted to make a statement even bigger than that of pantslessness at the Supreme Court, so I ordered a pair of leopard print tights. I needed some sort of coverage during my commute, so I topped it all off with a patent Penny Lane coat from 7 For All Mankind, which I found at T.J.Maxx (Maxxinistas, rise up).

Day 4: Grandpa Goes To Fashion Week

After holding a starring role in my outfits for two days straight, my crotch was ready for an early retirement, so I treated myself to a laid-back, comfy look. Naturally, I reached for my trusty Bubble Clogs and my baggiest jeans, a wonderful mom cut from DL1961.

Grandpa style is best served with another trend — an era, a color story, an aesthetic, etc. — so I chose a groovy, retro vibe to play off my vintage blazer. I completed the theme with bright, yellow-green accessories (shop my glasses here) and a garish cardigan, which I buttoned to make it look masculine instead of twee. This was easily my tamest outfit of the week and yet, it was also my most photographed.

Day 5: The Party Kilt

I saved this outfit for my busiest day because I knew it was going to be my favorite of the week. I had three runway shows (Aknvas, Sergio Hudson, and LaQuan Smith), a Caroline Zimbalst presentation, an event with Millie Bobby Brown’s brand Florence by Mills Fashion, and an after-party.

I built this ’fit around the newest addition to my closet: a bright, kilt-inspired skirt that was allegedly created for Sam Smith — at least, that’s what the Depop seller said. I didn’t have time to take it to a tailor so, like any fashion editor, I had our fashion closet assistants safety pin me into it. Worked like a charm.

The tangerine colorway contrasted nicely with an electric violet blazer I borrowed from Zadig & Voltaire, but that was enough color for me. I kept it neutral from there — kind of — with a body harness, a silver bag from JW Pei, and black boots.

I stayed up until 1 a.m. (on a work night, no less!) at the LaQuan Smith party and though my Kurt Geiger knee-highs were comfortable, they were no match for my dance moves. Needless to say, this was an “Uber home” type of night.

Day 6: Country Girl In The Big City

Beyoncé said cowgirls are in — and who am I to argue with Beyoncé? In her honor, I tapped into my farm girl upbringing, layering on a plethora of “COZY” Western-inspired pieces, like: a flannel coat, fringe cowboy boots, and one of my many vintage bolo ties (a queer fashion staple).

New York City woke up to 3 inches of snow and ice that morning, so warmth was also a priority. Aritzia’s faux leather collection is my go-to for that purpose, so I wore a puffer vest, cargo pants, and a fluffy sherpa bag from the brand.

Even so, Uber was my best accessory that day. I forgoed the frigid subway for a more decadent mode of transportation — which meant I was, once again, free to wear wildly impractical shoes.

Day 7: Disco Mobster

The last day of fashion week had arrived and I had yet to wear my most recent street market finds — a 9-inch-long mermaid pendant and vintage fur coat — so, I threw them both on at once.

The multicolor patchwork was beautiful, but busy, so I layered it over a white button-up and wide-leg trousers — the same fashion fail-safe I utilized for my controversial thong pants. I leaned into the Studio 54 of it all, with ivory loafers, a briefcase-inspired bag, and ’70s-era bug-eye sunglasses — a gift from my friends at Sunglass Hut.

This week, I aimed for innovation, shock factor, and a little bit of ugliness — all in all, I think I nailed it.