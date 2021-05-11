Crocs are trending again, and it’s all thanks to Nicki Minaj. The rapper posted two photos to Twitter and Instagram on Monday, sitting on her pink tufted desk, wearing nothing but a pair of hot pink crocs and matching hot pink sunglasses. At the time of publication, Nicki Minaj’s tweet has already garnered 111.8 thousand re-tweets, 39.2 thousand quotes, and 429.1 thousand likes and the Instagram post had been liked by more than 4,326,000 users. And Nicki Minaj’s pink crocs are trending on search. In fact, Google Trends reported that after she posted the Tweet, searches for pink crocs became breakout searches, growing by 10,000%.

Minaj’s hot pink crocs are as glamorous as you’d expect from the new mother. They’re embellished all over with crystal Chanel brooches. And while you might not have a bunch of Chanel pins lying around to decorate your rubber slides, you can certainly make do with something sparkly from your jewelry collection.

To complete her look, Minaj covered her body with two heart-shaped pillows to ensure it remained within the internet guidelines. She captioned the photos with a simple “FRIDAY,” which fans think hints at the release of new music this week.

In the meantime, if you want to get Nicki’s look, shop for the electric pink classic clogs from Crocs below for less than $50. The sizes are selling out quickly, though, so don’t waste any time.

