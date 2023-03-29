Nicola Coughlan’s Chic Black Dress Is A Million Miles From Bridgerton

Spotted: Lady Whistledown on an evening out in London. Well, close enough — Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in Netflix’s beloved Bridgerton, shared pictures on her Instagram stories from her night out in the city. The 36-year-old Irish actor attended the opening of A Streetcar Named Desire at Phoenix Theatre, after the highly acclaimed show shifted there from the Almeida Theatre for six weeks.

Coughlan looked stunning in a black gown with a deep neckline, layered with a black blazer and paired with a quilted charcoal bag, and black and white closed toe shoes. The actor tagged sustainable fashion brand Reformation on Instagram and said, “Thanks @reformation for the cute fit.” Priced at £425, the dress is available on the brand’s website in sizes UK 4 to UK 16.

Meanwhile, the play Coughlan attended stars Paul Mescal, Patsy Ferran, Anjana Vasan, and Dwane Walcott, and has received great reviews since its premiere in 2022. Coughlan praised the show in her Instagram stories, writing: “Really, really amazing production. So strong on so many levels but Patsy Ferran is truly in a league of her own.” The actor also shared a snap of herself posing on the green carpet before viewing the play.

Recently, Coughlan also shared a photo with her Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton while at a party. The happy Polaroid-like picture showed the two actors having a great time. Several excited fans commented on the post in anticipation for the upcoming season of Bridgerton that follows Colin (Newton) and Penelope’s love story. Previously, Coughlan played the role of Clare Devlin, a nervous and jumpy student on Channel 4’s hit comedy drama Derry Girls.