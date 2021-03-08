9 Times Nicola Coughlan Rocked Bright & Bold Makeup Looks

Beauty
The actor's known to serve some serious beauty inspo.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
When she's not playing the stealthy Penelope Featherington on Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan's makeup looks serve as serious beauty inspo. Her signature beauty styles are versatile — from soft pastels to smoky eyes, the actor proves you should experiment with your makeup palettes.
Ready your Pinterest board: Coughlan's vibrant pink, impeccably-winged eyeliner is a bold look worth trying this spring. The colorful makeup adds an edgy pop when paired with pastels.