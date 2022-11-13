No One Would Know You Spent Less Than $25 On These Stylish Clothes From Amazon

Public Shopping Announcement: Having a stylish wardrobe doesn’t have to break the bank. The secret is to find staple pieces that look like luxury goods without the luxury price tag. With tons to choose from on the treasure trove of a marketplace that is Amazon fashion, I’m always looking for high-quality products at bargain prices. So, I’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up all the products your cart is missing.

From 14-karat gold tennis bracelets to SKIMS lookalike bodysuits, keep scrolling to shop 40 of my top fashion finds that are just as stylish as they are wallet-friendly.

1 An All-Occasion Wrist Watch That Redefines ‘Arm Candy’ SHENGKE Minimalist Quartz Watch Amazon $20 See On Amazon Consider your search for the perfect watch over. The white marble face and gold hardware on this timepiece makes it versatile enough to wear with just about anything. As a nod to its undeniable durability, it’s also water-resistant for up to 99 feet. Available colors: 20

2 This Airy Blouse With Trendy Polka-Dot Puff Sleeves Miduo Crewneck Lace Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon Spoiler alert: You need this blouse. The statement sleeves elevate any outfit and the ribbed rayon knit makes it comfortable for all-day wear. With that combination of texture and pattern, you’d never guess this was just $25. Pair it with your favorite jeans and you’re ready for a weekend brunch or a night out! Available sizes: XS — XL

Available colors: 24

3 The Comfortable Skinny Jeans You Won’t Want To Take Off Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $27 Amazon If you’re anything like me, you like staple styles that you can wear with everything in your closet. Enter: these Levi’s skinny jeans. Made with 78% cotton and a touch of spandex, these jeans give you stretch and shape without sacrificing comfort. The best part is that these are pull-on, so you won’t have a button or zipper to fuss with. Available sizes: 2 — 28 Plus

Available colors: 18

4 A Quilted Crossbody That Converts Into An Evening Clutch Lola Mae Quilted Crossbody Bag Amazon $21 See On Amazon Say hello to your new favorite carryall. There’s no need to stockpile purses anymore, because this crossbody bag converts to an evening clutch by simply removing the straps. With two roomy pockets and a faux leather shell that makes it easy to keep it clean, this is an immediate must-buy. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 24

5 A Stylish Tee That’s Actually Office-Worthy The Drop Puff-Sleeve Crew-Neck Jersey T-Shirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon This T-shirt is your answer to those early mornings when you need maximum style with minimal effort. Featuring a fun puffed sleeve, its cotton fabric gives just the right amount of stretch without being constricting. The chic silhouette makes it corporate-friendly, but still casual enough to take you from your desk to after-work drinks. Available sizes: XXS — 5XL

Available colors: 7

6 A Cozy Cardigan That Feels Like Cashmere LIUMILAC Imitated Cashmere Knit Button Cardigan Amazon $16 See On Amazon Save the best (layer) for last. That’s right, this cardigan will officially be the coziest piece in your closet. It’s made from an acrylic blend that has all the buttery softness of cashmere, but with a fraction of the maintenance. With a drop shoulder style and button-up closure, it’s the perfect add-on to any outfit. Available sizes: S — XXL

Available colors: 9

7 These Effortless Chunky Hoop Earrings PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon As far as I’m concerned, no jewelry collection is complete without a good pair of hoops. From workday to weekend, these earrings will look thick and luxe while feeling weightless on the ear. As if they couldn’t get any better, they’re plated in sustainably sourced 14-karat gold, which means they're hypoallergenic and suitable for everyday wear — minus the tarnish. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 20 — 50 millimeters

8 A Silky Cowl-Neck Camisole Available In Nearly 50 Colors Miqieer Basic Silk Tank Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon This camisole is a closet essential, but it’s anything but basic. Its silky fabric gives a subtle sheen that you don’t get with cotton tanks. It’s super-soft, with lightweight movement that adds to any look. (Not to mention, it comes in 42 different colors!) Pair this with your favorite jeans or layer up your look with a cardigan — the outfit options are nearly endless. Available sizes: XS — 3XL

Available colors: 42

9 A Comfy T-Shirt Dress For Maximum Style With Minimal Effort JollieLovin Casual Swing T-Shirt Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon We all have those days where you look into your closet (full of clothes) and think “I have nothing to wear!” Those days are officially behind you. This JollieLovin dress not only features the softest cotton you’ll ever own, but has two side pockets for your phone and keys. It hits right above the knee and dons a versatile three-quarter sleeve. Pair this airy silhouette with boots for a dressier look or sneakers for your next casual outing. Available sizes: S — 4XL

Available colors: 37

10 The Classic Pashmina You’ll Wear Season After Season RIIQIICHY Long Pashmina Shawl Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whatever forecast your weather app is telling you, know there’s never a bad time to wear a pashmina. Made from a high-quality weave that feels comparable to cashmere, it’s lightweight enough to top off any look yet heavy enough to provide a little extra warmth on chilly days. Layer this over an evening gown to dress things up, or an everyday tee for a more casual look. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 32

11 A Playful Leopard Print Peplum Blouse MakeMeChic Lantern Sleeve Square Neck Peplum Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon Your closet called, and it wants this blouse. Designed with elastic shirring through the midsection, this peplum top delivers a stretchy yet tailored fit. Meanwhile, the square neckline channels Bridgerton-inspired romance. And, if you're looking to add a little pattern to your wardrobe, leopard print is the perfect middle ground between a bold and a neutral. Available sizes: L Plus — 4XL Plus

Available colors: 4

12 The Squat-Proof Workout Leggings (With Pockets!) You’ll Be Living In THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon Let’s be honest, these days we all practically live in leggings. They’re versatile enough for running errands, but comfy enough to lounge around in. These leggings, though, are a fan favorite with more than 45,000 ratings. Available in more than 40 colors, this spandex-blend fabric gives just enough stretch while featuring a handy side pocket. And, for all you gym-goers, these are 100% squat-proof. (You're welcome.) Available sizes: XS — 3XL

Available colors: 41

13 This Dainty Gold Monogram Necklace IEFWELL Gold Initial Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon Here’s the low-down on layering up: Shop for a necklace set that pairs two chains for you. This sleek disc pendant is accented with a shorter, delicate chain to make the layered look zero-fuss. You can choose any initial you want — pssst, this would also make a great gift — and it comes in yellow gold, rose gold, or silver finishes. Plus, it’s made from hypoallergenic gold-plated brass, so you won’t have to worry about your skin getting irritated.

14 A Fun Graphic Tee That Pairs Well With... Everything, Really SheIn Short Sleeve Graphic Tee Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you're looking to add some fun to your T-shirt line-up, this shirt is for you. The graphic abstract faces add a little artsy intrigue to any look. Featuring a rolled-sleeve, a boxy fit, and comfy polyester-blend fabric, you can’t go wrong. One shopper raved that they “received so many compliments” and planned to order another color. Wear this tucked into a high-waisted jean for a night out or underneath a structured blazer for your next meeting. Available sizes: XS — XL

Available colors: 17

15 The Trendy Sweater Vest Every It-Girl Is Wearing SweatyRocks Knit Crop Top Sweater Vest Amazon $23 See On Amazon Your answer to transitional dressing? This vest. If you scroll on Instagram as much as I do, you’ll know that every it-girl from Kendall Jenner to Hailey Bieber has been rocking a vest. Get the look for a fraction of the cost with this cable-knit cropped version. Its V-neckline makes it perfect to add a pop-out collar underneath and its ribbed hem has the perfect amount of give. If white and black are too mundane for your liking, SweatyRocks has nearly 30 colors to choose from. Available sizes: XS — XXL

Available colors: 29

16 A Timeless Fedora That’ll Elevate Any Outfit Lisianthus Belt Buckle Fedora Hat $18 See On Amazon It’s time to give your baseball cap a break and add this fedora to your cart immediately! This hat lends a classic vibe to any outfit and it has an adjustable strap inside to help give you the perfect fit. It’s lightweight so you can easily wear it all day long without it being too heavy, and is made from 65% cotton to ensure maximum comfort. Crafted with neat stitching and a wide brim, this is the add-on accessory that transforms your look. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 34

17 A Turtleneck Bodysuit That Fits Just Like SKIMS MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you're in the market for a good bodysuit but refuse to spend designer prices, look no further. This mock-neck bodysuit is made buttery-soft modal with 10% spandex for a sculpted fit, and conveniently features a snap closure at the crotch that makes it extra-easy to put on. The cut of the briefs ensure the bottoms stay ride-up resistant, meaning you’ll be held in place for all-day comfort. Available sizes: XS — XXL

Available colors: 26

18 This Stretchy Bodycon Dress You’ll Wear Over And Over Again Missufe Short Sleeve Ruched Bodycon Sundress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This dress might just become your most-worn piece. Give off a sophisticated look by layering it underneath a blazer, or dress things up with your go-to pair of pumps — it even looks good with sneakers, so the options are endless! Made of 95% cotton that is softer-than-soft, its slim-fit bodycon cut feels stretchy yet secure. It also features a subtle side ruching to hug you in all the right places. Available sizes: XS — XXL

Available colors: 25

19 A 14-Karat Gold Tennis Bracelet So Sparkly It’ll Turn Heads PAVOI 14K Gold Plated 3mm Cubic Zirconia Tennis Bracelet Amazon $15 See On Amazon Because there’s really no such thing as too much sparkle. This eye-catching 14-karat gold-plated tennis bracelet is crafted with lead-free, hypoallergenic metals and icy cubic zirconia. The stones are three millimeters each with a AAA+ rating (you’ll need sunglasses when the light hits) and it features a clasp closure to make sure it stays secure on your wrist. You even have a choice between two lengths for a custom fit. Offered in rose, white, or yellow gold, at this price you might as well treat yourself to all three! Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 3

20 The Ultimate Everyday Button-Down Shirt ZC&GF Long Sleeve V-Neck Button Down Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Calling all shoppers: Here is the perfect oversized shirt. This button-down has just the right amount of room, is a great length for wearing with jeans or leggings, and is made from super-breathable polyester fabric. The versatility is the most impressive part — you can knot it for a more cropped look or wear it open if you want a cardigan feel. Roll up the sleeves for a three-quarter length or keep them unrolled if you’re looking for classic coverage. Available in nearly 40 colors, you’ll be tempted to buy two. Available sizes: S — XXL

Available colors: 36

21 A Pleated Leopard Midi Skirt That’s Casually Chic CHARTOU High Waisted Leopard Print Pleated Midi-Long Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon The perfect bridge between your summer and fall styles? This skirt. The sweet, high-waisted style is made from a satiny material that's lightweight with a touch of sheen. Its 100% twirl-worthy silhouette makes you want to spin around all day (which bodes well with the elastic waist band) and it’s also available in classic solids for a more neutral option. Available sizes: XS — XXL

Available colors: 25

22 This Set Of Two Cult-Favorite Faux Leather Belts SANSTHS Double O-Ring Buckle Leather Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon A wide leather belt is a wardrobe staple. This one comes in a set of two and has a double O-ring detail for a subtle, stylish touch. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, these belts were designed to be seriously durable. Wear this with your favorite pair of jeans, or around your waist with an oversized dress.

23 A Cropped Turtleneck To Layer Up Any Look MSBASIC Long Sleeve Turtleneck Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon I don’t know about you, but I love trendy versions of staple styles that you can wear just about anywhere. Perfect for layering up (or wearing on it’s own!) the cropped length on this top gives it major appeal, while the 100% modal material is as comfortable as it is fitted. Available sizes: XS — XXL

Available colors: 8

24 A Boardroom-Ready Statement Blazer Milumia Open Front Blazer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Dressing up for the office can be a snooze-fest if you don’t have the right pieces in your closet. This statement blazer is anything but boring, featuring a striped pattern in an array of vibrant colors that’ll be sure to have everyone’s attention in your next meeting. Lined with polyester for some added warmth with an airy structure, this is an immediate yes. Available sizes: S — XXL

Available colors: 6

25 A Set Of Dainty Stacking Rings For Everyday Wear ItsStarred Silver Star Moon Knuckle Ring Set (8-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Adding a few rings to your accessory collection is very on-trend right now. Stack this eight-piece ring set onto your fingers, with each set featuring a mix of simple bands and colored gemstones. Made with high-quality alloy that’s gold-plated and 100% lead- and nickel-free, you won’t have to worry about your fingers turning green.

26 The Best-Selling Sports Bra That Looks Like A Top THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Sports Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Athleisure outfits just got way easier: You’ll feel as confident in this sports bra top as you do comfortable. The V-shaped neckline hides great support and security, so your chest will be the least of your worries the next time you hit the gym. With removable foam cups and a longline fit, it’s also great to wear on the weekends with distressed denim and an oversized cardigan. Available sizes: XS — XXL

Available colors: 19

27 This Satin Midi Dress For Your Next Night Out xxxiticat Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Midi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you have a special occasion coming up, you should seriously consider this satin midi dress. Its slip style is the perfect middle ground between trendy and elegant, and its made from a silk-like polyester that washes well for durability. RSVP to your next event and let them know that your plus-one is this dress. Available sizes: XS — XL

Available colors: 23

28 An Extra Roomy Faux-Leather Tote Bag Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Amazon $15 See On Amazon Consider this your new addition to every outfit. With one large main compartment and one smaller pocket, this tote not only offers ample room but protects your keepsakes with a magnetic closure. It’s crafted in the comfiest faux leather, so you can say goodbye to that shoulder pain your old bag used to give you. The best part? It comes in over 100 colors. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 100+

29 This V-Neck Tunic That Goes With Absolutely Everything Allimy Split V Neckline Chiffon Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon The perfect chiffon blouse is officially here, and it will only run you $25! Sold in 25 different colors and made from lightweight polyester, you’ll be guaranteed comfort and compliments. One reviewer raved about the material and also noted that “it is not see through but it’s a thick chiffon material.” Available sizes: S — XXL

Available colors: 25

30 A Pair Of Softer-Than-Soft Sweatpants Leggings Depot Track Cuff Sweatpants Amazon $16 See On Amazon For the days when you just can’t with jeans, these sweatpants are an easy solution. But be careful, because when you try these on you’ll immediately want to wear them everywhere. (And honestly, the jogger style makes that a possibility.) These feature a high-waisted elastic fit that provide just the right amount of compression without feeling stiff, pockets on both sides, and a breezy fabric that ensures zero chafing. Whether you're lounging at home or off to the gym, these are an absolute must-have. Available sizes: S — 3XL

Available colors: 15

31 These Memory Foam Flats That Feel Like Walking On Cloud Nine BABUDOG Memory Foam Mesh Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon The #1 rule to keep in mind when buying shoes: Never sacrifice style for comfort. With these memory foam flats, you’ll be equally stylish and comfortable. Made out of stretchy mesh, the entire shoe is designed to feel seamless on the foot. With every step the mesh material allows a breathable, sweat-absorbent walk while the sole boasts excellent traction. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 19

32 This Scoop-Neck Plus Size Bodysuit That’s A Closet Must-Have SOLY HUX Scoop Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Your new wear-everywhere, under-anything bodysuit is here. (And it’s waiting for you to add it to your Amazon cart!) With a fitted short sleeves and an elasticated midsection, this bodysuit holds you in without feeling uncomfortable. It’s brief cut ensures that you won’t have anything riding up, making it a zero-fuss style from the moment you slip it on. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 16

33 This Knit Cardigan That Comes In 37 Fun Colors Cielo Open Front Knit Cardigan Amazon $37 See On Amazon Every closet needs a signature cardigan, and I’ve just found you yours. This open-front cardigan is made from a soft knit that feels feather-light on the skin. It sits just at the hip, fitting a little looser than your average cardigan and giving you all the warmth with none of the bulk. Available sizes: S — 3XL

Available colors: 44

34 A Sparkly Statement Earring To Dress Up Any Look JURAN Vintage Crystal Drop Dangle Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon These statement drop earrings put the finishing touch on all your year-round party outfits. Its vintage design is almost as eye-catching at the gold-plated crystals. For my sensitive-skinned people, the metals used are free of both lead and nickel and guaranteed hypoallergenic. Perfect for your next cocktail party or family brunch, these need a place in your jewelry box ASAP. Available colors: 29

35 These Chic Yoga Pants That Are Just As Comfy As Pajamas ODODOS Cross Waist Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Say hello to your new favorite pants. These yoga pants debut a criss-crossed waist design that’s not only oh-so-hot, but also prevents any roll-down. The bootcut style makes them easy to wear outside of yoga class, but for all you gym-goers these are 100% squat-proof, too. The fit conceals a hidden pocket for your keys or headphones, and its airy material is made to handle a high-powered workout or lazy afternoon. Available sizes: XS — XXL

Available colors: 22

36 Soome High-Top Sneakers In Line With Converse ZGR Canvas High Top Sneakers Amazon $23 See On Amazon There’s nothing worse than uncomfortable sneakers that don’t last more than a month, but that’s not the case with these high-tops. Washable canvas, anti-slip soles, and a breathable design — what more could you want in a shoe? The Converse style is more than on-trend right now, so if you’re looking for an affordable pair these are shopper-approved! Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 21

37 A Cozy Quilted Vest To Warm Up Your Wardrobe Bienzoe Quilted Sleeveless Zip Vest Amazon $32 See On Amazon Cozy season is a state of mind. You know what that means? It’s always a good time to stock up on layers that don’t sacrifice style for warmth. Made primarily from polyester, this padded vest insulates your body warmth for those extra-chilly days. (Just imagine a great big hug.) Plus, it features two spacious pockets that make it ideal for your next run of errands! Available sizes: S — 3XL

Available colors: 6

38 The Imitation Diamond Necklace That Looks So Real PAVOI 14K White Gold Plated Station Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon Understated enough for everyday wear yet eye-catching enough to dress up any look, this cubic zirconia necklace is an absolute necessity. Crafted with 100% recycled materials (not to mention biodegradable packaging!) this jewelry must-have is eco-friendly and stylish. Don’t let the price point fool you, because this piece is coated in 14-karat gold to ensure longevity. Available colors: 3

39 An Edgy Faux Leather Pencil Skirt You’ll Want To Wear Daily Simlu Faux Leather Pencil Skirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon One skirt, endless outfit options. This faux-leather find hits right below the knee, which means it’s perfect for an in-office meeting or grabbing drinks at happy hour. Its wide waist band coupled with a back slit adds comfortable range of motion to the form-fitting silhouette and proves that it’s anything but basic. Available sizes: S — 3XL

Available colors: 5