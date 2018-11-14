This Kate Middleton-Approved Brand Is 55% Off In Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Sale

If you like to shop from the comfort of your own couch, Black Friday offers up a plethora of great deals that are worth waiting the whole year for — and Nordstrom's Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 deals and sales are among some of the best.

If you love a good designer outfit or prefer to dabble with department store makeup rather than drugstore cosmetics, then you know that your habits can begin to cost you a pretty penny. Calvin Klein high waist pants and Diane von Furstenberg wrap dresses usually come with a price tag that clocks in at hundreds of dollars, so getting a couple of dollars off of those labels will help a lot in the long run.

And now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are here, you can do just that. But as any serious shopper knows, you need to draft a battle plan to make sure you get as many deals as possible. And this will help you plan.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 20, Nordstrom hosted 12 days of big Cyber savings, featuring up to 50% off select items. Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale will go through Tuesday, Dec. 1, offering up to 50% off including best sellers and celebrity favorites like Kate Middleton's Superga sneakers.

Thousands of items will be included in the markdowns, giving you plenty of options. And taking a scroll through the sale section right now proves that there are some mega savings to be had.

For example, with the holiday season upon us, many of us are looking for party clothes to dress up and feel festive in. Nordstrom's Cyber sale will let you buy designer pieces that will make you the star of the shindig for the quarter of the price.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.