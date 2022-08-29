Of The Cheap, Trendy Clothes On Amazon, These Look The Most Expensive

There are so many brands and rotating trends on social media these days that you can seriously blow your budget with one quick scroll. (Especially with the ability to shop in-app. Major yikes!)

Let’s not let that happen, shall we? I’ve taken it upon myself to find us both some cheap fashion finds that look expensive — as in, seriously designer-worthy — but aren’t going to make you financially sweat. I also have an inkling that they’ll boost your confidence to the max when the compliments start rolling in.

The best, however, is yet to come: These chic styles are all on Amazon right now for under $50 each. Sounds too good to be true, right? Wrong. Keep scrolling to check out my 40 favorites.

1 A High Neck Chiffon Blouse In Duchess-Worthy Floral Patterns Floerns High Neck Georgette Chiffon Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon Floerns’s 100% polyester chiffon blouse is absolutely gorgeous and work-appropriate. Offered in florals from bold to ditsy, this $27 shirt has a high, shirred neckline and lantern sleeves that add visual interest to the modest design. “I love how lightweight this blouse is. It's not too thick, so it's easy to breathe while wearing it,” one shopper stated. Pair it with some sleek trousers or a midi skirt for the office. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 This Form-Fitting Midi Skirt With On-Trend Suspenders Milumia Midi Suspender Pencil Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Crafted from a body-hugging polyester and spandex knit, Milumia’s suspender pencil skirt can be worn to work or a night out depending on the styling. The stretchy midi has a back slit for mobility and a zipper that makes it easy to get out of, along with removable suspenders for the kind of retro flair that’s currently having a moment. “This skirt was more than I imagined! It was really cute, and I received many compliments. It’s also very versatile,” one shopper commented. If you already have a black bodycon in your wardrobe, then opt for red, navy, army green, or brown. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

3 A Fabulous Fringed Moto Jacket In Faux Suede CHARTOU Fringe Moto Jacket Amazon $40 See On Amazon Lana Del Rey, is that you? Constructed with a faux suede that looks like the real deal, CHARTOU’s fringed motorcycle jacket is the perfect topper to throw on for a concert or a saucy night out. It has a shrunken fit that looks amazing with cropped tops and high-waisted bottoms, and won’t weigh you down throughout the night. Peek through the reviews and you’ll see that “the quality is unbelievable for the price” with fans raving that it was “def a showstopper.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 Some Airy Yet Stylish Suiting That Means Business SheIn Blazer and Shorts Set Amazon $38 See On Amazon Casual suiting is always a good idea, which makes SheIn’s blazer and high-waisted shorts set a no-brainer for when the temperatures heat up but you still need to look profesh. The 100% polyester material is light as a feather — note: it’s unlined — yet looks expensive on the body thanks to that chic cut. “I’m genuinely surprised that this fit SO WELL! I received so many compliments on this set, people were shocked it was from Amazon,” one shopper revealed. You can also break up the duo and wear these pieces separately for extra mileage, making it a great pick for travel. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

5 A Seamless Yoga Set With Four-Way Stretch Jetjoy Seamless Yoga Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon It’s time to get your workout on in Jetjoy’s seamless yoga set. Cut from a seamless ribbed nylon-stretch material that’s breathable AF, this $30 duo consists of a U-back sports bra and high-waisted compression leggings that’ll support your downward-facing dog. “This set… should be illegal. or mandatory. i haven’t decided yet. sturdy enough for leg day workouts without flash risk,” one shopper gushed. Choose from a myriad of colorways that include options for both leggings and bike short bottoms. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

6 A Casually Beautiful T-Shirt With Lace Sleeves Romwe Short Sleeve Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon How lovely is Romwe’s T-shirt blouse? Lightweight, soft, and easy to wear, this short-sleeved top can be elevated with slacks for the office or dressed down over jeans for the weekend. The prettiest part of all: The appliqué mesh sleeves, of course. “Sleeves are beautiful, look very delicate with afflictions of gold. Every time I wear this I always receive lots of compliments,” one shopper revealed. Click through the colorways, though, and you’ll see different sleeve reiterations depending on the color. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

7 This Luxe Leather And Chain Belt For Instant French-Girl Edge ALAIX Metal Chain Belt Amazon $20 See On Amazon ALAIX’s metal chain belt is straight fire, especially if you’re looking to toughen up a frilly dress. (On the other hand, rock this with cargo pants and a tank top for a downtown-cool look.) The double-thick chain and 100% leather construction looks much more expensive than $20, and subtly channels an iconic Parisian brand. “Super cute belt! Very versatile and complimentary to an evening out or a causal brunch,” one customer pointed out. It’a also available in both silver and gold metals depending on your preference. Available sizes: 33 — 38

8 These Wide-Leg Trousers With A Fan Following Tronjori Wide Leg Trousers Amazon $24 See On Amazon To look downtown chic, here are the best-selling pants for you: Tronjori’s flowy wide-leg trousers. What’s pretty spectacular about these is how they look like a nipped-in pair you’d find at a curated vintage store for hundreds of dollars — except they coma via Amazon for $24. “These look very expensive, I was very impressed by these pants and wear them on a regular basis. They wash great and look fantastic,” one shopper wrote, with another reviewer adding that they’re “very comfortable, flow and hang nicely and have elastic.” Available sizes: X-Small Short — 2X

9 A Bombshell Cocktail Dress With Ruching & Mesh LAPA Off Shoulder Mesh Sleeve Bodycon Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon In need of an event or going-out dress? LAPA’s off-the-shoulder bodycon dress is hot as hell. Sold in classic black, red, and white, it has sheer long sleeves and a front ruched drawstring design that hugs your body to perfection. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see glowing comments like, “I felt like a million bucks in this dress” and “Listen… BUY THE DRESS!!!I have never felt so good.” Available sizes: Large — 5X

10 A Camisole That Looks (And Acts) Like Real Silk Wantschun Satin Camisole Amazon $18 See On Amazon Wantschun’s satin camisole is a winner for your wardrobe. Suitable for day to night, this $18 camisole looks great under a chunky knit cardigan or as a chic going-out top with skinnies and heels. The subtle V-neck design frames your face and chest — without flashing tons of cleavage. Another plus? Those adjustable shoulder straps. One shopper dubbed this top “luxury when you’re ballin’ on a budget” while another raved that it was “very silky next to your skin.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

11 The Leopard Midi Skirt That Channels An It-Girl Brand Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Does Soowalaoo’s leopard midi skirt look familiar? That’s because it’s reminiscent of Realisation Par’s version that’s popular with influencers seemingly everywhere. “I bought this skirt because I fell in love with the Naomi by Realisation, but I was not going to spend $190. This skirt has a nice drape, [and] is not see through. There is not much stretch, but it’s not made to be stretchy,” one shopper confirmed, adding that “everybody compliments me in this skirt.” It's made from 100% satin (for $29, no less) that should be hand-washed to look its best. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

12 The Sophisticated Sheath Dress That Fits Like A Dream Miusol Pencil Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Miusol’s pencil dress is professional and chic all over. Sure, the sleeveless number has a modest neckline, but the polyester-stretch fabric forms to your physique like no other. Plus, it has a dressy vibe thanks to the gathered waistline effect. One customer proclaimed it dinner date worthy, noting that it looked good even after sitting for hours on end because “the creases are placed perfect,” noting that it “looks exactly like my other expensive Calvin Klein dresses.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 This Buttery-Soft Sweater With Trendy Balloon Sleeves The Drop Vivienne Balloon-Sleeve Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon The Drop’s Vivienne sweater might look like a cold weather staple, but it’s sunny and smile-inducing in every colorway. The sustainable rayon crewneck has soft shoulder pads along with long sleeves that feature long ribbed cuffs for a subtly vintage silhouette. Peek through the reviews and you’ll see raves left and right, with shopper raving that it “so cute and looks expensive” and “feels amazing on and just LOOKS RICH.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

14 These Sophisticated Sweats For Athleisure Looks & Airport Travel AJISAI Lounge Pants Amazon $31 See On Amazon AJISAI’s lounge pants are the elevated joggers you need in your life. They have a sleek flair to them that can be dressed up for daytime similar to slacks. Wear them with loafers, booties, sneakers — you name it. “Fit better than my Athleta Brooklyn ankle pants and are a slightly thicker more stretchy fabric, already ordered more,” one shopper revealed. They also have an adjustable drawstring and deep front pockets to keep your things stashed without digging through your purse. Available sizes: XX-Small Petite — XX-Large Petite

15 The Polished Ballet Flats Look Luxe AF — On The Cheap DREAM PAIRS Sole-Flex Ballerina Flats Amazon $27 See On Amazon These DREAM PAIRS ballet flats are charmers. They have a classic two-tone design with a glossy cap toe and an elasticized topline for a comfortable fit. Not to mention, there’s a soft and breathable latex insole that’ll support active feet all day, as well as a grippy outsole ideal for commuters. “I have been trying to find comfortable flats for my office job for months. Everything is either super expensive or just uncomfortable. These are perfect. My feet swell up at times and these adjust when that happens. It barely feels like I have anything on my feet,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: 5 — 12

16 The Vintage-Inspired Chiffon Blouse With A Chic Neck Tie ACEVOG Tie Neck Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re currently building your office-friendly wardrobe, then consider ACEVOG’s long-sleeved chiffon blouse as an option. What sets this apart from the rest is a retro neck tie that can be worn as a bow or as a knot. Another big plus: The V-neck shirt isn’t see-through and won’t show your bra underneath.“This shirt is very light which makes it perfect to wear under a blazer without getting hot. It's both professional and cute which is always a good combo,” one shopper noted. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

17 The Shrunken Blazer That Dresses Up Anything MINEFREE Lightweight Blazer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Blazers are the closet essential that never goes out of style, and MINEFREE’s lightweight rendition is no different. Sold in brights, neutrals, and this fun cheetah print, the $27 topper has ruched three-quarter sleeves and a single front button for a streamlined silhouette when you want it. Curious about the polyester-stretch material? “Comfortable, classic, chic,” one shopper summarized. “I love this blazer! It's stretchy and comfortable! It's soft but still has a nice shape. And the color is amazing. I'm definitely ordering more.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

18 The Flowy Palazzo Jumpsuit That Looks Like A Million Bucks Ekaliy Halter Neck Jumpsuit Amazon $40 See On Amazon I was pretty much shocked and amazed when I saw that Ekaliy’s halter neck jumpsuit only costs $40. The head-turning onesie has a flowing chiffon silhouette with a high neckline and extra-wide leg that looks hella expensive. It’s especially well-suited for taller women, while petite reviewers suggested heels. If this neon green is too bold for your liking, there are other brights and naturals offered that might be more your speed. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

19 A Quilted Crossbody Bag That Looks Designer Gladdon Quilted Crossbody Bag Amazon $32 See On Amazon Chanel-o! Gladdon’s bag looks like the French fashion house’s quilted designs for $32 — you can’t go wrong in terms of timelessness. It holds a phone, cards, wallet, sunglasses, makeup, and even more if you need. The zippered pocket is also important to stash essentials like keys or a credit card on a moments notice. Plus, the crossbody chain strap and turn lock closure adds to the designer appearance. “For the amount of money I spent on this purse, I was not expecting it to look so expensive. It preceded my expectations and more,” one shopper gushed. Available colors: 12

20 A Padded Shoulder Tank For An ‘80s-Inspired ‘Fit Meladyan Padded Shoulder Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon How cool-looking is Meladyan’s padded shoulder top? Cut from cotton-spandex that’s breathable and soft, the muscle tank can be tucked into high-waisted pleated trousers for a 10/10 ensemble. “Super impressed with the quality of this shirt! Material feels really nice and the pads are perfectly structured. Will absolutely be buying in more colors,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: Small — Large

21 Sleek Skinny Pants That’ll Never Go Out Of Style SATINATO Stretch Straight Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon You cannot go wrong with SATINATO’s stretch straight pants. Constructed with a blend of viscose, nylon, and spandex for a formfitting effect, these skinny trousers feel like yoga pants but look professional. They also have pockets — which are deep enough to hold an iPhone, by the way — and belt loops, so they’re much more functional than leggings with almost as much stretch. One shopper called them “incredibly comfortable, odor-resistant, and spill resistant” while another wrote they’re the “perfect fit.” Available sizes: 0 — 18 long

22 An O-Ring Belt That’s Influencer-Approved SUOSDEY Double O-Ring Faux Leather Belt Amazon $13 See On Amazon Need a fashionable belt in your life? SUOSDEY’s double O-ring faux leather style is so cute and versatile. Sold in neutral hues and a leopard pattern with different metal options for the buckle, this $13 accessory will cinch in your waist for a tailored appearance. If you order the wrong size, the brand sends a handy tool to add holes, if needed. “This belt will go with literally ANY outfit you have and will look absolutely amazing,” one fan swore. Available sizes: Small (22”-26” Waist) — XXXL (51”-54” Waist)

23 This Ribbed Top With An Asymmetrical Neckline Uvog Off The Shoulder Ribbed Knit Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon Available in both long- and short-sleeved options, Uvog’s off-the-shoulder top is just one of those pieces that look good on virtually everyone. The asymmetrical criss-cross and shoulder-baring neckline also frames your face in such an interesting way. The only slight annoyance is the fact that you might need to wear a strapless bra. The body-hugging fit is easy to tuck in pants, too. “So beautiful! The few times I’ve worn, I get many compliments on how great it looks,” a fan commented. “I love that it is stretchy because I have broader shoulders but it still fits without an issue! Get it! It’s a stunning top.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24 This Popular Cottagecore Midi Dress Floerns Off Shoulder Split A Line Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon Sold in a variety of sizes and colorways, Floerns’s off-the-shoulder split A-line dress is made with breathable rayon that’s reminiscent of Reformation’s midi dresses. The biggest difference? This one is only $41, which is a quarter of the designer price. Dress it up with heels or down with sneakers. “Super cute and comfy. It would be good for a casual date night or vacation,” one shopper agreed. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

25 A Best-Selling Loungewear Set You’ll Probably End Up Living In Lingswallow Sleeveless Crop Top and Shorts Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon Need a Netflix marathon uniform? Ditch your oversized tee, because Lingswallow’s cropped tank and shorts set is perfect for that. Buyer beware: The polyester, cotton, and spandex blend is as comfy as can be, so you’re never going to want to take this duo off — no wonder it’s a top seller on Amazon! Break it apart and use the tiny top as a layering piece, while the shorts can be worn with any casual top. “The length is great on the shorts because they’re long enough that your butt doesn’t hang out and it prevents your thighs from chafing,” one customer pointed out. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

26 Chunky Loafers That Scream Street Style Star TINSTREE Faux Leather Chunky Platform Loafers Amazon $57 See On Amazon Adore Prada and Bottega Veneta’s chunky loafers? Same — but I don’t adore the high cost. Here’s the solution: TINSTREE’s faux leather platform loafers. They have a very similar chunky lug sole look, but they only cost $57 in suple polyurethane leather. Even better? The chain design adds luxe edginess. “These shoes fit just as nice as some of my $500 shoes. In fact, I would even say they are more comfortable,” one shopper went so far as to remark. Available sizes: 5 — 11

27 A Cozy Wrap That Looks Like Cashmere ilishop Shawl Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon You are going to love ilishop’s tasseled shawl cardigan and will probably want to carry it around everywhere. It has a cashmere-like feel on the skin, so you’ll be gob-smacked to learn that it’s 100% acrylic. Better yet, it’s reversible — meaning you kind of get two for one. My personal recommendation? Buy two, if you can, and leave one at work and one at home for 24/7 coziness. “I have worn this beautiful shawl several times and it makes me feel elegant whether with casual or dressy look,” one customer commented. Available sizes: One size (shown)

28 This Ribbed Crop Tank With A Graphic Cut-Out Shoulder Verdusa Cut Out Sleeveless Tank Amazon $18 See On Amazon Ribbed tanks are all the rage these days — and Verdusa’s sleeveless tank is a graphic take on the trendy staple. Featuring a cut-out shoulder and a cropped silhouette, this cutie is a perfect pairing with high-waisted bottoms and midi skirts. “I get lots of compliments on this shirt and it’s an easy way to elevate a basic outfit,” one shopper noted, adding that “it fits pretty nice and is very soft.” Pick between solids and Y2K-inspired prints like cow, marble, and ditsy florals. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 A Timeless Water-Resistant Trench You’ll Wear For Decades Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit Water-Resistant Trench Coat Amazon $28 See On Amazon Rainy days call for a Burberry trench coat — but the cost is out of budget for most. A wallet-friendly alternative? Amazon Essentials’s relaxed-fit trench coat tops the list. Crafted from water-repellant cotton-blend fabric, this baby has the same button-front, spread collar, removable belt, and a back vent like the British heritage icon. “It is truly water resistant as the water rolls off on the coat! Perfect for where I live, it rains here quite often,” one shopper attested. Pick between classic taupe (shown), black, khaki brown, navy, and red. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

30 A Chiffon Jumpsuit That’s Black Tie-Ready Pink Queen Chiffon Overlay Jumpsuit Amazon $38 See On Amazon Whether you choose the strapless style or a tank top version, Pink Queen’s chiffon overlay jumpsuit is all that and then some. The elegant one-piece has a fitted bodice that hugs your shape, while the flowy flares make you look sophisticated as hell and could almost pass for a maxi dress. Expect to wear heels, though, especially if you’re not on the taller side — or head to the tailor for a quick hem job if you’re petite. Wear it to any fancy occasion on the calendar and you’re good to go like this shopper: “I wore this outfit to my sisters all white engagement party and it was definitely a hit. I got so many compliments.” Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

31 A Delicate Lace Bralette That’s Shockingly Supportive TheMogan Smocked Back Lace Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon TheMogan’s smocked back lace bralette is the ideal little thing to wear when you’re ready to make a statement. Not only does it look like something you’d buy at Free People for double or even triple the price, but it’s just as well-made and would look adorable with baggy denim or a maxi skirt. “Exactly as I’d hoped. Why pay more for the FP version when this one is great?” One shopper asked. It has a scalloped floral crochet lace front with sheer detail along with removable padding, and adjustable straps that criss-cross the shoulder blades for extra support. Available sizes: Small — 3X

32 A Fantastic Faux Leather Tote In Over 100 Colorways Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Amazon $13 See On Amazon If the mini bag trend is just not doable for your lifestyle, I totally understand. How about Dreubea’s faux leather tote for that big bag life? This spacious bag also one main pocket for the important essentials and another smaller sleeve on the side to hold smaller must-haves like lip balm or gum. Over 32,000 Amazon customers gave this thing five stars, and it’s sold in more than 130 colorways. “I’ve had this bag for 2 years, got my friends on it, coworkers everyone! I fill this bag up so much and threw it around because I thought at least it’s not $$$$. And let me tell you it’s held up...I feel like I’ve spent $$$$” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: Small — Large

33 A Tulle Midi Skirt For Your Carrie Bradshaw Moment SSPalu Midi Tulle Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon When I look at this tulle skirt, it screams Dior, Oscar de la Renta, or Carolina Herrera — but it’s a serious score on Amazon for $20. The A-line bottom is made from 100% polyester, which drives the price down, and comes in patterns galore (think: florals, butterflies, and celestial motifs) as well as pretty solid hues. You can dress it down with a cropped tank and sneaks — or up with heels and a blouse. Available sizes: One size — Plus size C

34 A Billowy Halter Maxi Dress That Looks Like A Garden Party PRETTYGARDEN Halter Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon What’s elegant yet effortless all in one? PRETTYGARDEN’s maxi dress fits that description to a tee. This viscose showstopper has a relaxed halter neck, open back, and a breezy tiered silhouette that’s going to feel like you’re floating. Another plus? It has a waist-cinching belt that ties the whole look together, too. “This is a fantastic dress for the price. The material is thick but breathable, not see through, and not scratchy. I wore this to a wedding and it was perfect,” one shopper stated. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

35 This One-Shouldered Bodysuit That’s Giving 90s Energy Floerns One Shoulder One Piece Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon The ‘90s called — and this Floerns bodysuit answered. While it’s on the simpler side, the ruching adds serious appeal to an otherwise basic garment. The viscose-stretch fabric is breathable — not suffocating — and hugs your body like a glove. Need a styling tip for this? I’d pair it with light-wash denim (either distressed and baggy or a straight leg) and combat boots. One shopper wrote that it “was one of the best [purchases] I’ve ever done” and “the quality is great, well made!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

36 Faux Leather Leggings That Fit Like A Second Skin Leggings Depot Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Leggings Depot’s faux leather leggings are comfortable and fierce — what’s better than that? You can either rock these with a tunic to get some more coverage, or go for the sultry look with a cropped shirt. “Oh, hello mirror, do I look like that?!” One shopper gushed. “My friend recommended these. She did not like how hot they were, and they were, oofff, but I didn't mind because these pants made me feel GOOD.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

37 A Ruffled Party Dress That Feels Totally Fresh Dokotoo V Neck Ruffle MinI Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Whether you’re heading out for dinner or off on a holiday in the sun, Dokotoo’s ruffle-detailed minidress is something special to easily throw on and look incredible. Available in Swiss dots, floral prints, and staple solids, this beauty has cuffed long sleeves, a V-neckline over its flowy short skirt, and a peekaboo keyhole back. “How does it fit? Like a dream. Fit is snug in all the right places. I could’ve and should’ve gone down a size, but I didn’t. I would if I bought again. And I seriously might. This dress is not sheer, the fabric is nice and this dress feels EXPENSIVE,” one shopper advised. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

38 The Eyelash Lace Camisole That Brings Pajama Dressing To A New Level The Drop Natalie Lace Trimmed Camisole Tank Top Amazon $35 See On Amazon Don’t sleep on The Drop’s Natalie lace trimmed cami. It’s the going-out shirt you didn’t know you needed. The material is silky! The lace is stunning! The length is perfection! Here’s more proof: “The material on this camisole is not cheap. High quality!!!! BEST quality camisole from Amazon,” one shopper stated. Slip it on under a cardigan for an elevated daytime look. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

39 Loungewear That’s Definitely Not Your Average Sweats IyMoo Pullover and Sweatpants Sport Set Amazon $49 See On Amazon Sweats aren’t always appropriate for every activity on earth — but IyMoo’s loungewear set is definitely chic and stylish enough to rock on a regular basis. The puffed sleeved crewneck and drawstring joggers have a more form-fitting cut than your typical baggy sweatsuit, so many reviewers suggested sizing up if you want a looser fit. The polyester-stretch fabric also has some substance to it and is nicely cozy. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X

