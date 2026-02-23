“Nobody likes you when you're 23” does not apply to Olivia Rodrigo. The “So American” singer proved the oft-quoted Blink-182 lyric wrong on Feb. 20 when she rang in her 23rd birthday, sporting a Y2K-coded bejeweled minidress for the occasion.

Whether she’s rocking glamorous designer looks on the red carpet or showing off her cute and casual side in an Instagram photo dump, Rodrigo is always putting her best foot forward fashion-wise. But she tends to save her best looks for her birthday. This year, the self-proclaimed “spicy Pisces” rang in 23 while wearing a ‘fit worthy of a birthday princess.

Olivia’s Vintage Birthday Mini

The “Vampire” singer stepped out on Feb. 20 in a fun and flirty ‘fit, put together by her go-to styling team, sisters Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo.

For her party dress, Rodrigo chose a Y2K-style beaded minidress from Blumarine. An archival find from the label’s spring/summer 2004 collection, the cream-colored dress was embroidered with rosettes and silver sequin appliqués. The drop-waist dress featured a plunging neckline — lined with a gem-encrusted pink ribbon — and a matching ribbon around the waist.

ALEXJR / BACKGRID

For her walk to the venue, the singer wrapped Burberry’s pastel pink Fitzrovia Short Trench around her shoulders. A pair of peep-toe sandals from Jude added another pop of pink. For added sparkle, Rodrigo carried a silver 2014 Chanel Sequin CC Small Double Flap purse. She topped off the ‘fit with a necessary b-day detail: a sparkling, heart-shaped tiara.

On Feb. 22, Rodrigo took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes moments from her party, including a sweet video blowing out her birthday candles, as besties Madison Hu and Iris Apatow held her cake. She also included more pictures of her look — this time, she accessorized with a pink feather boa.

Her Ultimate Y2K Inspo

This isn’t the first time a Disney darling rocked the sparkling Blumarine mini. Lindsay Lohan donned the dress at the 2004 MTV Movie Awards, where she hosted and won the award for Breakthrough Female for her role in Freaky Friday.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Lohan took notice of Rodrigo’s ‘fit. She showed her some b-day love, commenting “Love the dress beautiful! 💕happy birthday! 🎂” on the singer’s Instagram post. Name a better birthday present than that.