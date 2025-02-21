How does a punk princess celebrate her birthday? In style, of course. On Thursday, Feb. 20, Olivia Rodrigo turned 22 and celebrated with a low-key beachside picnic date. The self-proclaimed “spicy Pisces” packed soda and sandwiches to ring in the special occasion. Despite the understated menu, her outfits (yes, plural) were whimsical and daring.

Olivia’s Schoolgirl Style

Though Rodrigo turned a year older, her ’fit was a chic regression back to preppy schoolgirl style. She donned a maple leaf-hued dress with sleeves and a semi-pleated miniskirt.

It was also a prime example of the return of a beloved trend: Peter Pan collars. A symbol of girlhood, the rounded neck accents swept fashion in for a solid chunk of the 2010s, before inevitably ending up in cheugy-ville. Recently, however, with the rise of coquettecore and all things cute (think: bows and lace), the saccharine detail boomeranged back onto runways. The likes of Chanel, Miu Miu, and Sandy Liang, among others, showcased the style in their Fall/Winter and Pre-Fall 2024 collections. With Rodrigo’s approval, it’s only a matter of time before the style enjoys a renaissance.

Rodrigo accessorized her look with another early academia twist: calf-length white socks and strappy Mary Janes. Ever the punk icon, however, her pair was an edgier, chunkier choice from Dr. Martens. (The “drivers license” singer is a big fan of the brand, often wearing its famous combat boots at her concerts.)

Instagram/oliviarodrigo

She further accessorized her look with a black leather tote, sunglasses, and a colorful striped babushka, perfectly balancing more saccharine style notes with cool-girl details. She wore her hair in braided pigtails and clutched a picnic basket.

Her Red-Hot Swimsuit

Later, Rodrigo changed into something more water-friendly. Tossing her dress, she revealed a cherry red swimsuit with a deep, deep plunging neckline. She changed headgear too. The HSMTMTS alum ditched her scarf for a baseball cap, the supermodel go-to beach “hat.” As for her refreshments, she clutched the unmistakable silver tin can of Diet Coke, aka another cool-girl marker.

Instagram/oliviarodrigo

If her two birthday ’fits are any indication, 22 will be hella chic.