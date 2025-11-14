Unlike other pop stars, Olivia Rodrigo does not have one hallmark look. She’s constantly switching up her style, playing with Y2K trends, classic silhouettes, and everything in between. Recently, however, Rodrigo’s been consistent about one thing: sequins.

Over the past couple of months, the singer has been event-hopping, from an intimate concert in New York City to the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. One throughline connecting Rodrigo’s recent appearances? Sparkle. Rodrigo knows that a touch of glitter is the perfect way to imbue some life into your winter wardrobe. Time and time again, she has proven that a bejeweled ‘fit never fails, and at GQ’s Men of the Year fête on Nov. 13, Rodrigo donned another dazzling party dress.

Olivia’s Sequin Dress

The annual GQ party — which doubled as the publication’s 30th anniversary celebration — featured a star-studded lineup of guests, including cover stars Sydney Sweeney, Hailey Bieber, and Rodrigo (of course).

For the event, the Guts singer dressed to impress in an iridescent, navy blue gown from Tom Ford. The dress — which was completely covered in sequins — featured a plunging scoop neckline and a short train. Styled by Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillohe, Rodrigo paired her gown with strappy black sandals from Tom Ford. She chose turned to Shay Jewelry for her white gold pieces: dainty earrings, rings, and a bracelet.

Rodrigo’s gown was from Tom Ford’s spring/summer 2026 collection, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1.

JC Olivera/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A Shining Star

Rodrigo also brought her bedazzled tendencies to the Rock and Role Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The singer honored 2025 inductees, The White Stripes, at the Nov. 8. concert. At the event, Rodrigo performed a cover of “We’re Going To Be Friends” alongside indie artist Feist — all while wearing sparkling, vintage Versace.

The minidress, which was part of label’s fall/winter 1997 collection, was made from ruby red Swarovski crystal chain mail. It featured a pink, art deco-style stripe, running straight down the middle. Rodrigo coupled the dress with a pair of cream-colored Mary Jane heels from Christian Louboutin.

It sounds like fans can expect even more bedazzled appearances this winter. In an October interview with Nylon, Rodrigo dropped a teaser about what’s to come — and it seems like her hectic schedule won’t be slowing down. “I won't say too much, but I think 2026 is going to be a busy year for me,” she said.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Turns out, sequins are a pop girl’s best friend.