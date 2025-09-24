Olivia Rodrigo's Sheer Keyhole Top Gave Unexpected Levels Of Plunge

It’s unmistakable: Olivia Rodrigo is one of Gen Z’s favorite pop singers. The “Vampire” singer’s star power does not stop when she steps off stage, either. Even when she’s posting a casual Instagram photo dump, Rodrigo’s it-girl status shines through.

The photo dump is the certified cool-girl way to post on social media. Celebs like Dua Lip and Hailey Bieber are known for crafting the perfect collection of pictures, toeing the line between casual and curated. Rodrigo is up there with the best of them. Whether she’s posting about her latest performance and promoting an upcoming projects, she has perfected the art of the carousel post.

The singer shared her latest dump to Instagram on Sep. 23, and it was full of style inspo, from a risqué cutout top to a red-hot archival dress.

Olivia’s Sheer Keyhole Cutout Top

Rodrigo’s latest post included pics of her besties, cute animals, and fashion statements galore. In a few snaps, she sported a sheer top with a plunging keyhole cutout.

The champagne-colored, button-up blouse from Danielle Guizio featured an unusual scarf neckline and frilly sleeves. The front of the top had buttons and a deep cutout, which revealed just a hint of cleavage.

Rodrigo paired the blouse with light-wash, low rise skinny jeans — proof that Gen Z is open to embracing the millennial-fave silhouette, years after it was declared “cheugy.”

She completed the look with a silver cuff bracelet and a burgundy shoulder bag.

Olivia Lacy Red Dress

Rodrigo knows how the right cutout can spice up a casual ‘fit, but she also knows the power of an elegant gown. In another pic, she sported an archival Dolce & Gabbana look. The lacy red dress from the label’s Spring/Summer 2006 collection. Black lace peeked out from under the sweetheart neckline, while rows of ruffles wrapped around the skirt. She added a ribbon and oversized rose detail to highlight her waist.

Olivia’s Go-To Patterns

Rodrigo’s favorite patterns also made an appearance in the post. While sipping on drinks with actress Iris Apatow, Rodrigo posed for a pic, wearing a halter dress in a polka dot print. The design is a staple in the singer’s closet.

During a lake day with her former Bizaardvark co-star Madison Hu, Rodrigo rocked another one of her favorite prints. This time, she chose grayscale gingham bathing suit with a ruffled neckline.

Take it from Rodrigo, there’s nothing better than a summer recap photo dump.