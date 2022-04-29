It’s hardly a secret that Olivia Rodrigo has an affinity for rocking fashion trends that started before she was even born. Simply take a quick gander at her Instagram feed to see what I’m talking about. So, the fact that she just served up an underboob moment that low-key reminds me of Christina Aguilera at the 2002 VMAs, doesn't come as much of a surprise.

Surprise aside, the 19-year-old Grammy winner killed this look, which she casually dropped in a photo dump she posted to IG last night. Personally, I think the punky look deserves a grid spot all its own. Effortlessly merging decades, Rodrigo styled a ‘90s-esque leather blazer over a black triangle bra top that gave a glimpse of chic underboob. She continued her affinity to schoolgirl mini skirts (she’s obsessed) with a funky, belted version, Dr. Martens, and leg warmers.

The “Drivers License” hitmaker is far from the only one loving this provocative early-aughts trend as of late. Everyone from fashion It Girls Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid to artists like Camila Cabello have pulled off underboob looks recently. TBH, I can’t get enough of it.

TLDR; this summer, it’s all about the underboob, so lean into it.

If you’re currently coveting Rodrigo's authentically Y2K look, keep scrolling to shop the vibe.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.