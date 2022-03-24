I’ll never be the same after seeing this look on Camila Cabello.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old singer was spotted in London wearing a super sexy, on-trend outfit by Dries Van Noten that included an oversize patterned coat; black, wide-leg trousers; and a black, form-fitting, fishnet tank top with boning detail.

The look also included plenty of underboob, which Cabello nodded to in a photo she posted to Instagram: “I may not have overboobs but I do have underboobs,” she captioned the cheeky snap, along with a few Union Jack emoji.

The fishnet look falls in line with Cabello’s affinity for 2000s culture, as seen with her Y2K-themed birthday party earlier this month. The top, meanwhile, gives off the very of-the-moment corset vibes, a style beloved by fellow celebs Megan Fox, Dua Lipa, and Khloe Kardashian.

It might not be summer quite yet, but Cabello’s look is all the inspo you’ll need to get ready to take this trend not only to the beach but to the streets — just like the star herself.

Ahead, a peek at Cabello’s lovely London look.

Christian Vierig/GC Images/Getty Images