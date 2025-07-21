Olivia Rodrigo Wore The Teeniest Leather Shorts At Lollapalooza Paris

Olivia Rodrigo’s summer wardrobe just keeps getting spicier. The singer has been traversing Europe for festival season, including a headlining slot at the iconic Glastonbury Festival. With every show, she unveils a new look that adds more spicy elements to her typical punk-rock attire, from tiny shorts to cutout bodysuits.

On July 18, Rodrigo headlined Lollapalooza Paris for her final European festival show of the summer. Naturally, she stuck to her punk-rock roots but wore perhaps her spiciest stage look yet as a possible nod to the City of Love.

Olivia’s Leather Shorts

Gracing the stage at Lollapalooza’s Paris festival, Rodrigo wore a halter-neck crop top featuring black and silver stripes that was literally torn into shreds, creating a fringe-like effect that teased her midriff.

She paired her top with tiny black leather shorts and added even more Y2K edge by wearing high-waisted mesh tights under her shorts.

Lyvans Boolaky/WireImage/Getty Images

In true punk-rock fashion, Rodrigo accessorized with studs and combat boots, cinching her shorts with an oversized studded belt, and donning a pair of trusty black knee-high platforms from Doc Martens.

Olivia’s Spicy Stage Looks

Rodrigo experimented with her fashion during several festival appearances. For her show in Dublin, Ireland, she wore a leather co-ord set, featuring a black bra with a studded trim and booty shorts with a matching belt. However, she incorporated another pattern into the mix, donning a sheer netted bodysuit with a leopard print over her ensemble.

Instagram/oliviarodrigo

A few days later, Rodrigo hit the stage at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival and incorporated her signature shade into her look. She donned a leather co-ord set in purple, the colors of her Sour and Guts eras. It featured a plunging bra top with a belted grommet-lined hem and matching high-waisted shorts.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

She completed both looks with the same lace-up boots, proving that even rock stars recycle their favorite accessories.