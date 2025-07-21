Celebrity Style
Olivia Rodrigo Wore The Teeniest Leather Shorts At Lollapalooza Paris
The singer’s stage looks take some Guts to pull off.
Olivia Rodrigo’s summer wardrobe just keeps getting spicier. The singer has been traversing Europe for festival season, including a headlining slot at the iconic Glastonbury Festival. With every show, she unveils a new look that adds more spicy elements to her typical punk-rock attire, from tiny shorts to cutout bodysuits.
On July 18, Rodrigo headlined Lollapalooza Paris for her final European festival show of the summer. Naturally, she stuck to her punk-rock roots but wore perhaps her spiciest stage look yet as a possible nod to the City of Love.
Olivia’s Leather Shorts
Gracing the stage at Lollapalooza’s Paris festival, Rodrigo wore a halter-neck crop top featuring black and silver stripes that was literally torn into shreds, creating a fringe-like effect that teased her midriff.
She paired her top with tiny black leather shorts and added even more Y2K edge by wearing high-waisted mesh tights under her shorts.
In true punk-rock fashion, Rodrigo accessorized with studs and combat boots, cinching her shorts with an oversized studded belt, and donning a pair of trusty black knee-high platforms from Doc Martens.
Olivia’s Spicy Stage Looks
Rodrigo experimented with her fashion during several festival appearances. For her show in Dublin, Ireland, she wore a leather co-ord set, featuring a black bra with a studded trim and booty shorts with a matching belt. However, she incorporated another pattern into the mix, donning a sheer netted bodysuit with a leopard print over her ensemble.
A few days later, Rodrigo hit the stage at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival and incorporated her signature shade into her look. She donned a leather co-ord set in purple, the colors of her Sour and Guts eras. It featured a plunging bra top with a belted grommet-lined hem and matching high-waisted shorts.
She completed both looks with the same lace-up boots, proving that even rock stars recycle their favorite accessories.