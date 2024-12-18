It’s been a good year for Olivia Rodrigo, whose 2024 wrap includes beginning and ending her GUTS World Tour, making her Netflix debut with a “good 4 u” cameo in Heartstopper followed by her concert special on the same streaming service, releasing a deluxe version of GUTS, and going Instagram and red carpet official with her British actor boyfriend, Louis Partridge.

Over the past 12 months, the “vampire” singer accentuated these special moments with major sparkle, plunging necklines, and risky cutouts, showing just how much her sense of style has evolved — and gotten more revealing — compared to the punk, prep school ethos of her “drivers license” era.

While the Grammy winner still loves some ‘90s grunge Doc Martens boots, chunky silver jewelry, and a pleated miniskirt, she has been keeping Livies fed in new ways with more high-fashion red carpet appearances and barely there co-ords that unapologetically put her skin on display. Rodrigo has embraced her alt-pop princess crown with a sultry twist in 2024, supplementing her academia wardrobe with unexpected bombshell-coded pieces.

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to look back at Rodrigo’s spiciest ‘fits of 2024. Not a bad idea, right?

Olivia Rodrigo’s Pierced Vintage Versace David Fisher/Shutterstock The hitmaker put an edgy twist on Old Hollywood glam as she stepped out at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Feb. 4. Before changing into a blood-red gown to serenade the crowd with “vampire,” the star walked the red carpet in a plunging vintage Versace gown that was part bombshell, part punk rock princess. While Rodrigo looked angelic in the floor-length beaded white dress at first glance, she made the look her own with some subtle cool girl details. Her pierced white straps appeared to be a reference to Christina Aguilera’s Y2K trademark, and she added some goth beauty to the bombshell ensemble with a moody ombre red lip that faded out into a dark, almost black hue.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Plunging Cutout Birthday LBD Instagram/Olivia Rodrigo Rodrigo’s spiciest outfit from 2024 is, hands down, the semi-sheer vintage Alaïa minidress she wore to celebrate her 21st birthday in an Instagram post shared on Feb. 19. The little black halter dress, which is from the designer’s 1991 spring collection, plunged almost down to her belly button with two strategically placed leather straps holding the bodice in place and some skin-baring cutouts slashed onto the straps. The drama continued with the see-through skirt, which gave viewers a glimpse at her bedazzled black thong with silver straps, showing off large expanses of Rodrigo’s bare hips and thighs. “today is my last day of being able to underage drink (hypothetically) !!!!” Rodrigo, who accessorized with a messy updo and a dark red lip, captioned the carousel.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Barely There Sparkly Skirt Set Europa Press News/Europa Press/Getty Images Rodrigo fittingly teased her first show with one of her most eye-catching (and now iconic) GUTS Tour outfits on Feb. 22, but the memorable look has been featured all over her feed ever since. The “deja vu” star literally lit up the stage in a Swarovski crystal-encrusted custom mesh set, which included a plunging bralette and a matching high-waisted skirt. Bedazzled eyeshadow, fishnet tights, and black combat books finished her look.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Cheeky Plunging Red Bodysuit Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rodrigo was red hot at the opening night of her GUTS World Tour in Palm Springs, California, on Feb. 23 in a custom red jumpsuit styled by All Three Heathers. The cheeky onesie featured a plunging neckline and an iridescent red finish. The singer paired the look with black sheer tights embellished with glittery stars and a monochromatic bright red lipstick.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Disco Ball Hot Pants Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Similarly to what Taylor Swift did with her surprise Eras Tour songs, Rodrigo struck up her own GUTS tradition by swapping out her white graphic tank tops for each of her performances. While she made headlines for repping SATC’s Carrie Bradshaw and No Doubt's Gwen Stefani with her tops, her bedazzled hot pants were the real MVP of the outfit. The booty-flaunting cut also served as the perfect place to store her microphone as Rodrigo grabbed her red megaphone. Her black sheer tights decorated with rhinestone stars complemented the shorts’ disco ball-coded material.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Leather Studded Corset Bra TikTok/@BadTakesByClyde Rodrigo’s spicy black Hells Belle leather studded bra and matching undies ended up being a sultry but bad idea, as her barely there laced-up top suddenly came undone in the middle of her Guts World Tour stop in London on May 14. As the star fittingly performed “Love is Embarrassing,” she laughingly told the audience, “This is f**cking embarrassing” and held her bra in place as she danced through the entire number without leaving the stage. Rodrigo paired the body-baring biker chic set with her go-to fishnet tights and boots combo.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Black Sequin Bra & Panties Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images Rodrigo’s parade of skimpy tour looks included a black sequin set that was basically lingerie. The “get him back!” songstress sizzled in a boudoir-inspired Alex Perry black sequin bralette paired with custom black sequin booty shorts from the same designer. The body-flaunting pieces were paired with high-waisted Wolford Sixties Fishnet Tights that peeped out at the top of her hot pants, giving the entire ensemble a retro underwear aesthetic.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sheer Gothic Black Lace Dress Alessandro Bremec/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock Rodrigo subtly showed some skin in a revealing floor-length couture gown as she made her red carpet debut with Louis Partridge on Aug. 29. While attending the Disclaimer film screening premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the singer leaned into her alt-girl roots by choosing a Rodarte Black Burnout Velvet Slip Gown with a sheer mesh skirt from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Her signature red lip and a pair of black cat-eye Lowercase NYC sunglasses were the perfect finishing touches for her surprise appearance.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Red Patent Leather Number Instagram/Olivia Rodrigo Rodrigo leaned into her love of leather and silver hardware with a daring patent minidress that was the best of both worlds in late October. Ahead of the release of her GUTS World Tour movie on Netflix, the singer showed off a plunging Ludovic De Saint Sernin red number she wore to promote the film on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In an Oct. 29 Instagram post, the star gave a close-up look at the low-cut style, which featured a corset-like sweetheart neckline that dipped down in front with lace-up details. The rest of the bodycon dress was basically constructed out of strips of red leather tied together by leather grommets and red string. The hemline on the right side seemed to be partially detached, showing off a glimpse of Rodrigo’s upper thigh. A sultry matte red lip paired with a black liquid cat-eye, voluminous curls, and black nails cemented the look into bombshell territory.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Pin-Up Hollywood Moment Instagram/ClaytonHawkins Rodrigo revamped her signature glittering corsets for a neutral, retro-inspired look during a Nov. 4 interview with W Magazine. In a departure from her go-to red lip and ab-baring bra tops, the “obsessed” singer had a pin-up beauty moment as she modeled a plunging champagne satin two-piece set. The halter-neck corset was hooked into place, giving it a vintage boudoir aesthetic while flashing some cleavage. Wearing a soft blush lip and sultry smokey eyes, the star also modeled a matching skirt for the video appearance.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Silver Glitter Bustier Instagram/Olivia Rodrigo Rodrigo put a riff on her glittering tour uniform as she announced a brand new career achievement on Nov. 18: She’s the new face of Lancôme Beauty. For the playful reveal video, the “traitor” singer paid homage to her tour with a purple microphone while dressed in a rhinestone-encrusted Santa Brands corset with panels and a low-cut sweetheart neckline that emphasized her décolletage. Wearing a red lipstick and bejeweled icy eyeshadow, she let the lingerie-inspired piece sparkle with simple black hot pants, sheer black tights, and a pair of chunky Dr. Martens mid-calf leather lace-up boots.